A Wisconsin Dells coffee roaster's production center in Briggsville will open a coffee shop next year at the site with historic community roots.

Bella Goose Coffee Company holds many of its products at the center located in the downtown area of the unincorporated Marquette County community 11 miles east of the Dells. Owner Ali Heesch said that the roastery is planning on turning the center into a coffee shop in May and taking advantage of its location on the shore of Mason Lake to create an outdoor cafe environment.

"We've got a little cafe area and we're working to get more of the lake access so people can enjoy the lake and come for coffee and pastries," Heesch said.

The Briggsville facility will remain the distribution center when the cafe opens to the public next year. A small space in the building will be designated for the cafe, Heesch said, and she and others with Bella Goose want to maximize use of the outdoor area. The company plans to add a small beach and dock behind the facility for boat access, along with outdoor seating.

On July 13, Bella Goose hosted an open house at the production facility for area residents. Coffee, lemonade and pastries were served at the event, which also featured roasting demonstrations.

Bella Goose purchased the former grocery store property in the fall of 2022 and did roughly four months of renovations, according to Heesch. She said the previous owner of the facility made an abundance of needed upgrades and "handed it off to us very, very well." The coffee company began production in the Briggsville facility earlier this year.

The site had housed Kimball's General Store for roughly a century from the late 1800s and throughout the 1900s. Bella Goose and Briggsville residents paid homage to the former store by writing cards with memories of the grocer. The memory cards were entered with Bella Goose for a chance to win various goods from the company.

"We have had so much of the local community reach out and share their memories of the local store and just say how happy they are to have life and business back in this city," said Heesch. "We just wanted to share that with the community and welcome them in the doors."