Dustin Curley is putting a new twist on go-karting in his new business venture opened for the summer in Wisconsin Dells.

The owner of Yeti-Yard Next Level Adventures, a go-kart and miniature golf attraction at the intersection of Eddy and La Crosse Streets in the city, has designed his electric go-karts and their track as more of a strategic game than a race. The go-karts charge in the pit area on the track.

The track features various markings with sensors underneath that either speed up or slow down a driver or opposing drivers, as well as earn and take away points for the driver.

“What’s unique about it is it’s got an interactive go-kart game,” said Curley. “It’s kind of like Mario Kart. You drive around and you get points throughout the game and can speed up your cart.”

Curley went on to explain how drivers can roll over question mark symbols on the track, which give certain power-ups to the go-karts. Outdoor televisions are stationed at each question mark to let drivers know which power-up their cart received upon driving over it.

Power-ups include a 15-20 second speed boost, a “turtle mode” which causes opposing drivers to slow down for the same amount of time. Drivers can prevent “turtle mode” from impacting them if they have a “shield.” The shield prevents other power-ups accrued by competing drivers from impacting them. Sensors are built into the go-karts, along with speakers telling drivers what they ran over.

“There is a power-up button on your steering wheel that can speed you up or slow your opponent down,” said Curley, adding that the electric go-karts are quicker than most gas-powered ones and do not make much, if any, noise when driving.

Other track markings that impact the go-kart game include coins that, if a driver runs over six, allow the go-kart to drive at maximum speed. There are also “mud bogs” and “speed bumps” which slow down the go-karts, along with a “power wash” which eliminates accrued power-ups if driven over.

“It’s not really about who comes in first,” said Curley. “It’s just points. The slowest guy could be hitting everything and come in last and win the game.”

Nearly all go-kart attractions are tracks in which people simply drive the vehicles. At Yeti-Yard, the interactive game creates a different feel, which Curley said has gotten positive feedback, particularly from younger players.

“It’s a fun track and, with the intense hill, it’s like an adrenaline rush,” said Curley. “It’s probably one of the best rides in town right now.”

Yeti-Yard’s go-karts were opened on May 31. The 18-hole miniature golf course being built under the tracks is slated to be ready by the middle of July, according to Curley. The joint attraction is built on the former site of Old River Mini Golf, a course Curley frequented when he was younger that closed in 2017.

“There’s going to be bumps and curves and different elevations,” said Curley of the upcoming mini golf course. “It’s almost like putting on a real green.”

He said the landscaping in the golf course will feature flowers and other plants. The Yeti-Yard attraction has been in the works for the past five years, according to Curley, who added that the COVID-19 pandemic halted much material supply.

“We’re hoping for a fun, cool spot for downtown Dells,” said Curley.