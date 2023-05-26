Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A second large fire in less than two weeks has destroyed the Columbia County Recycling and Solid Waste Center, authorities said.

On Friday, the Portage Fire Department recapped another blaze that started on Wednesday afternoon at the plant. The fire happened 10 days after a May 14 blaze at the plant in which a three-story structure filled with tons of trash was heavily damaged.

PFD and other agencies responded to the Wednesday fire around 2 p.m. after sightings of black smoke and fire at the plant. The blaze did more damage than the one two weekends earlier. No injuries were reported in the first blaze, but two firefighters sustained minor injuries in Wednesday's fire, according to PFD.

Firefighters finally had the blaze fully extinguished about 4 p.m. Thursday after using more than 1.6 million gallons of water.

"We spent many hours extinguishing hot spots," PFD Chief Troy Haase said in an email, adding that the fire started in a bale of recyclables but he had no information on the cause.

Haase said two buildings were destroyed in Wednesday's fire and two more are damaged to the point where they likely will need to be demolished. He added that equipment inside the buildings is probably inoperable after the fires.

Roughly 160 firefighters from 49 agencies throughout southern Wisconsin assisted with the large blaze, including all departments in Columbia County. Four medical responding agencies also assisted. Plant employees and staff from an area construction firm also helped with the fire. The state's Mutual Aid Box Alarm System sent four statewide teams to the scene, according to PFD.

A fire in the grass surrounding the buildings was put out with the assistance of Poynette-area Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials. Alliant Energy secured gas and power outlets during the incident.

Food and drinks for the firefighters were provided by the American Red Cross, along with Kwik Trips in Portage and Pardeeville, Culver's, Festival Foods, Portage Cafe, two area pizza establishments, Portage bowling alley JJ Fireball Lanes and Columbia County Emergency Management.

