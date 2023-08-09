A bike race raising awareness for multiple sclerosis in Wisconsin came to the Baraboo area for the first time in its 40 year history.

The Bike MS Best Dam Bike Tour WI 2023 began its 40th annual event installment at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells over the weekend after having routes in southeastern Wisconsin in previous years. Riders chose between 25, 50, and 75-mile bike routes through challenging terrain in the state's Driftless Area before ending back at the casino.

487 riders participated in the National MS Society-sponsored event and raised over $605,000, according to the event's website. Roughly $700,000 was estimated by National MS Society Wisconsin President Rob Multerer.

"We're really, really pumped to be here because new roads, new area, new hotel, and people are naturally curious about what the roads are like and what the routes are like," said Multerer, who added that the former route traveled from Pewaukee to Whitewater to Madison. "So far, so good. People kind of do big loops, back and forth."

Multerer also said that the 2024 Bike MS event is slated to begin at Ho-Chunk again. The 25-mile route traveled through rural Sauk County north of Baraboo, while the 50 and 75-mile routes went through Portage and rural areas of Columbia and Adams Counties before finishing at the starting point.

"It does critical, critical research," said Multerer regarding funding from the event. "80 cents of every dollar we raise goes to research, funding the mission, and finding cures. It is an incredible sign of support for people living with MS."

The Best Dam Bike Tour WI means a great deal to Milwaukee resident John Haupt, who has lived 51 years with multiple sclerosis. Haupt helped to start MS - Just Keep Moving, a Waukesha, Wis.-area nonprofit dedicated to physical activity, research, acceptance, and other factors relating to MS and people afflicted with the disease.

"This is probably the society's biggest fundraiser of the year," said Haupt. "Every dollar counts. Hopefully, it's well-spent and progress is made."

Haupt added that there has been "huge," progress with treatments for MS since he was first diagnosed. He said that there was no treatment for the disease during his first two decades with it.

"Advancements have been huge, but there's still not a cure, and that is the ultimate goal," said Haupt.

The Best Dam Bike Tour WI hits home for Waukesha area Jackie Mittelstadt, who rode the 25-mile tour and has been participating in the event off and on for 30 years. Her older brother was diagnosed with MS in recent years and her mother passed away at 41 in 1992 from the disease.

"I loved it," said Mittlestadt of the new location. "I loved the option of the 25-mile because I didn't have a lot of time to train. It was perfect. It's kind of a bittersweet day for me, but great cause and hopefully, one day, we can beat this disease."

Her mother's passing was what inspired Mittelstadt to join the Bike MS tour in 1993. She has also done Walk MS events sponsored by the National MS Society, but was inspired by her older brother to get back on the bike. He also participated in the 2023 Bike MS event.

"It can get a little overwhelming and very emotional," said Mittelstadt of the support from fellow event riders.

A DJ played hits from different eras and congratulated riders upon finishing the tour.

GALLERY - 2023 Bike MS Best Dam Bike Tour WI 2023 Bike MS Best Dam Bike Tour WI 2023 Bike MS Best Dam Bike Tour WI 2023 Bike MS Best Dam Bike Tour WI 2023 Bike MS Best Dam Bike Tour WI 2023 Bike MS Best Dam Bike Tour WI 2023 Bike MS Best Dam Bike Tour WI 2023 Bike MS Best Dam Bike Tour WI 2023 Bike MS Best Dam Bike Tour WI 2023 Bike MS Best Dam Bike Tour WI 2023 Bike MS Best Dam Bike Tour WI 2023 Bike MS Best Dam Bike Tour WI