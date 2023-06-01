Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Baraboo merged its fire and emergency medical services to begin 2023 and has used a data-driven software program to increase its efficiency in a variety of ways.

The Baraboo Fire and EMS District has been using ESO, a Texas-based software company, for its records of activities throughout each department. Caleb Johnson and Kevin Stieve, the EMS and Fire chiefs, respectively, said that the software is one program that serves functions of six programs used prior to ESO. Baraboo Fire and EMS District implemented ESO on New Year's Day.

"It does all of our instant reporting, both on the fire and EMS side," said Stieve, adding that all reporting is now electronic and allows for faster, more efficient documentation.

All data collected in the ESO system is collected at the state and federal level. Allen Johnson, ESO's Chief Product Officer who also has led EMS departments during his career, said that fire and EMS service mergers are common in smaller communities, as well as volunteer membership.

"Both the fire side and on the EMS side, departments have a requirement to capture data about their activities," said Allen Johnson.

Patient care records including incidents requiring EMS response, patient refusal of additional care, treatment, and transportation are all logged into the ESO system. Fire records such as damage, injuries, and time to extinguish are also entered. Allen Johnson said this helps state governments faster analyze such data.

"It is very difficult for organizations to do that reporting using pen and paper," said Allen Johnson. "Our system allows the provider to, as they are taking care of the patient, enter data as they go. It's a very simple process."

Caleb Johnson said that the system allows for more specialized care from EMS staff due to easier access to patient records. Both chiefs added that records gathering for audits and other requests are easier under the ESO system. Stieve said that ESO automatically submits reports of fire and EMS calls to the federal government monthly.

"Prior to the merge, we studied a system that would be like a one-stop shop of the two reporting systems, fire and EMS," said Caleb Johnson. "Inventory management, personnel management, inventory tracking, training, etc... This provided all of them under one program."

Scheduling for fire and EMS staff is also done through ESO. Activities such as building cleaning and maintenance and school visits are all logged into the system. Stieve mentioned that the system will also eventually have a management system for conditions of EMS and fire equipment.

"It's an all-encompassing system, and that's why we did it," said Stieve, who added that the efficiency of the program saves the joint operation money.

Increased amounts of incident reporting to the federal government have been required for department reimbursement, according to Caleb Johnson. He said that ESO reduces the amount of time spent gathering data. Allen Johnson added that the system supports all information needed for such reimbursement.

