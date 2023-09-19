The stretch of Highway 33 in Baraboo and West Baraboo has needed work for years, and that long overdue construction is finally underway.

Highway 33, which is 8th Avenue in Baraboo and Linn Street in West Baraboo, is undergoing construction from 100 feet east of the intersection with Highway T (Taft Avenue) to Lincoln Avenue in Baraboo as part of the first stage of the project.

"We're excited for this investment in Baraboo and West Baraboo," Wisconsin Department of Transportation project manager Greg Brecka said. "The road is ready for a reconstruction. It's overdue."

When the project is finished, the highway will be a two-lane highway with a two-way-left-turn-lane in the center. It currently is a four-lane road with two east and west lanes. Adding the left-turn lane will decrease rear-end accidents and widen lanes for each direction, Brecka said.

"The switching configuration from a four-lane undivided to a two-lane with the two-way, left-turn lane basically results in the same level of service," Brecka said. "Most of the accidents we have out here are rear-end accidents because there is no protected left turns."

A two-way, left-turn lane will also be a major component of the department's project on Wisconsin Dells Parkway in Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton later this decade. The specialized lane makes for more efficient traffic flow, Brecka said.

Highway 33 in Baraboo is projected to be completed by mid-November of 2024, according to the project website.

Public works departments in Baraboo and West Baraboo are doing sanitary and water main line upgrades along the corridor. The entire project will cost just over $18 million. Discussions surrounding the project began in 2018, Brecka said.

"Both the city and the village, very high level of cooperation," Brecka said. "It's all going to happen at once, so there is a lot of coordination, a lot of discussion."

The project will be completed in five stages from the point near Highway T to the Highway 33 intersection with Mulberry Street in West Baraboo. A portion from Mulberry to the village and city border may get work in conjunction with two Baraboo portions if contractors and materials are available in February.

During that February-April stretch next year, Highway 33 segments between just west of Oak Street and Barker Street and Lincoln Avenue to Jefferson Street will be closed for work. Barker to Jefferson is scheduled for completion from May to June.

A stretch from the village and city border to Park Street in the city will be done from June through the end of August in order to minimize traffic impacts near Baraboo High School. The Park to Oak stretch will be part of the final phase of the project, as will the Mulberry to the border segment if not done in February.

Drivers traveling west on the highway into Baraboo are encouraged to turn left onto Highway X before turning right onto Highway W into the city during the current closure, which will last through mid-November.