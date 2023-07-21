Baraboo Fire and EMS District employees earned union certification on Thursday with a familiar area first responders' rights advocate leading the way.

International Association of Firefighters Local 5429 received its certification as an official chapter at the Baraboo Fire and EMS District facility, with regional and state union leaders presenting the new chapter its official plaques and discussing the benefits of IAFF membership, as well as membership with the Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin.

Spencer Nett, the former president of IAFF L5026 who wrote a vote of no confidence letter containing numerous workplace harassment and power abuse allegations against Lake Delton Public Safety Director Daniel Hardman in February of last year, was unanimously voted president of L5429. Nett's previous union represented members of Dells-Delton EMS. Sixteen of those members signed the letter.

The newly-formed L5429 will have 32 original members, including Nett, former L5026 vice president Tyler Greenwood, and seven others who previously served with Dells-Delton EMS. Nett said that the idea to unionize first started in October 2022 prior to his hiring. The vote for official IAFF recognition was in January just after the fire and EMS services combined into the joint operation.

"We have a large majority of paramedics, and four of our members going through paramedic school to help that transition from EMT to paramedic," said Nett, who also mentioned the cross training members have received in firefighting.

Working for the Baraboo Fire and EMS District, as opposed to his previous experiences with Dells-Delton EMS, are a "night and day difference," according to Nett. He, PFFW president and former Lt. Gov. candidate Mahlon Mitchell, and IAFF District 5 vice president Tom Thornburg all praised the district's two chiefs, Kevin Stieve and Caleb Johnson, for their willingness to faithfully negotiate and partner with the newly formed union.

"From the very beginning when we learned of their intent to unionize, our approach as chiefs were and have been that we want to maintain the healthiest relationship between the two," said Johnson. "Ultimately, in the end, we want what's best for the department, what's best for the community. Without the people, we have nothing."

Mitchell, a lieutenant in the Madison Fire Department, addressed the members of the newly-formed union. He discussed Madison and Dane County union affiliation and the benefits of being a unionized first responder chapter, as well as the relationship between IAFF and PFFW.

"I think it's really important, not just in terms of hours, wages, working conditions, retirement security, and health and safety, but really knowing that you have a partner and that you have the resources there," Mitchell said of the benefits of unionization, particularly for first responders in smaller communities.

Thornburg commended Nett for his work in helping the Baraboo Fire and EMS employees unionize and his persistence in his prior situation. Nett's IAFF representation helped him clear his termination status from Dells-Delton EMS into a voluntary resignation and was compensated for disruption in retroactive benefits.

Hardman was cleared of wrongdoing and reinstated to his position after a leave period on April 27, 2022.