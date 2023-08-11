Baraboo's City Council held its usual biweekly meeting on Tuesday, but with an outdoor twist.

The council met at Ochsner Park and began at 6 p.m. instead of the usual 7 p.m. start time. Police, fire and EMS officials were also at the event, which hosted roughly 100-150 city and area residents, according to city Executive Secretary Donna Griggel. It served as a community event and gave the council a closer look at the conditions of the park's trees, which have been ravaged by the invasive spongy moth.

"Weather was pleasant — lots of positive feedback," said Griggel in an email. "We will look at future events just like this in the upcoming years."

City Administrator Casey Bradley said the council's agenda was light for the meeting in order to focus on community activities. The city unanimously approved the rezoning of land on the northeast side for the future Baraboo Fire and EMS District satellite station. Earlier this year, the city annexed a plot alongside Wisconsin Highway 136 from the Town of Baraboo for the upcoming main station.

"It was a great event for the first time that we did it," said Bradley. "Great opportunity for staff to interact with the public in a way that they never usually get to."

The Baraboo Police Department met with residents, including area children, and showed their vehicles and their K-9 dog, Riggs. Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, which recently finished a large renovation, also had a booth at the event and held a library book giveaway along with other activities.

"The Police Department always enjoys interacting with our citizens through positive events like the Council in the Park," said BPD Chief Rob Sinden. "Baraboo has always supported its Police Department and a big Thank you to all who stopped by to see us at the event."

Sinden also answered questions from residents about school safety and the K-9 program.

The Friends of the Baraboo Zoo, a nonprofit which benefits the zoo at Ochsner Park, provided food at the event and collected donations for the animal facility. Zoo staff provided tours for residents during Council at the Park as well.

Modern voting equipment was also on display, with city clerk Brenda Zeman showing operations to residents. The public works department also brought equipment from various operations.

