A sidewalk project took another step forward in Baraboo on Tuesday evening, but it was not without contention.

The city's common council approved assessments for a future sidewalk on 11th Street between Elizabeth and Jefferson Streets. It was the lone, non-unanimously passed resolution, as District 4 Ald. Jason Kent cast the only vote against.

Two city residents who spoke during a public hearing against the future sidewalk, Paul Rebecchi and Chris Witek, expressed gratitude to Kent for voting against the measure.

"In the past, I have found that in other cities I have lived in, when they assess this, this fell onto your property taxes," said Rebecchi during a public hearing regarding the subject. "Now you're asking people to pay a loan. Many of these people are retired or have young families."

Rebecchi added that times are rough economically in the United States and that people are "short on money." Witek said that the project is based on an assessment of the area in 1999, as well as echoing Rebecchi's sentiments about cost of living and the economic status of residents on the block.

"None of the property owners were really discussed or talked to about whether or not we want these 'improvements' to our properties," said Witek during the hearing. "It's a little concerning that we're using self-funding to cover some of the costs, but then we're relying heavily on the landowners to cover the other cost of the project."

Kent clarified that he is in favor of sidewalks on city streets, but wants city officials to communicate plans to residents in a better manner. He added that planning for road projects usually consists of more communication in advance, and he believes the same should apply to sidewalk installation proposals.

"It seems to be a surprise to homeowners when it happens," said Kent at the meeting. "I don't want to say that Public Safety (Committee) is not planning ahead, but it seems like it's a dartboard situation. All of a sudden, I'm getting a sidewalk, and here's your bill. I'm all for sidewalks, but the way we're doing it, I'm not for."

Witek said that he hopes that the city looks into ways to decrease or eliminate landowner costs for installing the sidewalks following the assessment's approval. Rebecchi proposed similar actions and said there was "no assessment of foot traffic" to gauge the need for a sidewalk.

"Nobody complains about not having a sidewalk," said Rebecchi.

Another resident of the area, Pat Thomas, sent the common council a letter objecting to the sidewalk.

The proposed 11th Street sidewalk will cover just less than 12,000 square feet. City engineer Tom Pinion said that the city has roughly $70,000 set aside for the walkway as part of special funding for sidewalk, curb, and gutter projects.

"There are certain areas of the city that have voids with no sidewalk whatsoever," said Pinion, adding that the project was recommended by the city's Public Safety Committee. "Brand new sidewalks are never popular."

Pinion added that Bill Lepke Excavating, an excavator from Viroqua, was approved as the lowest bidder for the project contract. He said that properties along the corridor would qualify for five- and seven-year installment programs.

"I can remember numerous conversations with Tom (Pinion) over the years, saying we need to get this information out sooner," said District 2 Ald. Tom Kolb, a Public Safety Committee member. "I think that actually has occurred much better in the last three to four years."

Kent asked Pinion if sidewalks were required on city streets per city ordinance, which the engineer responded by saying it is a policy instead of an ordinance requirement, particularly when streets are reconstructed. Pinion said the one caveat is when the cost exceeds three times the going rate because of terrain, retaining walls, or other cost prohibitive reasons.

"Every time we talk about sidewalks, it does become an unpopular conversation," said Kent, adding that planning of sidewalks could be "much better."

Joel Petty, who represents District 5, said that the sidewalk policy was implemented to provide continuity for streets that had just been repaved or had utility work. District 7 Ald. Scott Sloan said that the policy for sidewalks has been enacted for a long time, but it has been ignored.

"It's a catch-up policy that we're taking the brunt of," said Sloan, who added that the loan for sidewalk construction carries prime interest rates, not prime plus 1.5%, which it would be if there were a corresponding street project on the proposed sidewalk corridor.

Kolb agreed with Kent and Pinion that new sidewalks are unpopular among city residents. He said that the two issues are the cutting down of area trees and property costs, but added that the city covers all sidewalk maintenance post-installation.

"The thing that I think is important about sidewalks is that it provides connectivity to the city," said Kolb, adding that children's activities and dog walking should not be carried out on streets.

Pet registration fee changes

The council unanimously approved changes to the dog and cat registration fees for city residents. Current fees are $17 for spayed/neutered dogs and $27 for non-altered canines. There is a $4 increase in fees for unaltered cats.

Proposed fees include a $2.50 increase for all dogs, a $7 increase from $8 to $15 for neutered cats, and an $8 increase from $12 to $20 for unneutered felines.

City finance director Julie Ostrander said the topic of increasing pet fees arose in 2022 budget conversations. She said that dog and cat licensing fees had not increased in more than 20 years and that the fees need to be more in line with other communities.

"We would begin doing this for 2024, so whenever the tax bills go out and people get their bill, that's when the increase would hit," said Ostrander.

Wastewater treatment remains topnotch

Baraboo's annual wastewater treatment report card showed all "A" grades for the nine different components of the service.