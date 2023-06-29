A primary energy provider in Baraboo may increase energy rates soon and city officials are looking into ways to address this.

The city's common council entered a committee of the whole session on Tuesday to discuss possible rate hikes from Alliant Energy and possibilities for keeping rates lower for city residents and businesses. This stems from a May rate increase application by Alliant Energy and two other Wisconsin utilities submitted to the state Public Service Commission.

Baraboo City Administrator Casey Bradley said Alliant Energy rate hikes could result in $148,000 in additional city energy costs.

"This is going to have a significant impact on residents as well as businesses," Bradley said during the Tuesday session.

According to a memo Bradley distributed to council members, Alliant is proposing electrical rate increases of 8.4% in 2024 and 5.4% in 2025. The company is also looking to increase gas charges by 4.1% in each of the next two years.

Bradley said in the memo that if the PSC approves the rate hike, the city would have experienced an increase of more than 14% for and more than 17% for electricity over the past three years.

"Alliant is proposing a pretty significant rate increase," said Bradley, adding that Alliant increased gas and electricity charges by four percent in 2022. "It's going to have a substantial impact on the city."

Natural gas prices increased in 2022, which is prompting Alliant to continue increasing its rates in order to recoup lost profits from that year, according to Bradley. City Alds. Tom Kolb and Joel Petty, representing Districts 2 and 5, suggested a resolution opposing the rate increases.

"I think that's kind of astronomical," said Petty. "The city has to take a stance not only for itself and its operation, but also our community members. These increases are out of line."

Along with rate increases, Alliant is also looking to implement net metering. Net metering, according to renewable energy nonprofit RENEW Wisconsin, is a billing policy incentivizing citizens who use solar energy to power their homes or businesses. It provides energy bill credits for excess solar energy added to the power grid.

Bradley said the council has suggested looking into creating a city-owned utility as a possible alternative to Alliant, which he added is the only provider in the area. The city will also look into cost-saving measures such as reducing power usage, but he said such savings get smaller with each rate increase absorbed by the city.

Alliant spokesperson Tony Palese said the rate adjustments would add roughly $13 a month to average customers' electric bills in 2024 and $5.80 in 2025. Gas bills would increase roughly $5.30 per month for next year and hold flat for 2025.

"We’ve put a significant emphasis on maintaining fair and competitive rates and our recent rate review filing with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) holds overall electric and gas bill adjustments to single digits year-over-year," said Palese in an email.

Alliant's Clean Energy Blueprint seeks to transition to "cleaner, more cost-effective and diverse" energy, he said. The plan expands solar options for customers and doubles funding for energy efficiency programs like home weatherization.

"Guided by our strategic plan and purpose-driven strategy, our rate review filing includes necessary investments that support sustainability and resiliency while keeping customer value top of mind," Alliant's JP Brummond said in a statement.

John Ellington, who represents the 6th District, inquired about alternatives. Bradley said a public hearing process regarding the issue could come in August and additional public comments in September. A final decision on rate increase approval is likely in November, according to the administrator.

"The unfortunate thing is that there won't be a decision by the PSC prior to us having our budget for the city," said Mayor Rob Nelson. "We're going to have to make an estimate on what we think the PFC is going to decide."

9th District Ald. Kathleen Thurow recommended that a resolution opposing the increases be sent to the PSC. Bradley said he will also testify to the PSC on behalf of the city.

The city will hopefully have 2% net new construction for 2023, which will allow for between roughly $160,000 and $200,000 in new revenue, according to Bradley. This additional funding would be largely spent on energy costs if the rate hikes are approved.

"This one increase is going to be really detrimental to the city," said Bradley.

