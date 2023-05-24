Two southcentral and southwest regional butchers and the state senator representing the area are objecting to recalls issued for non-product safety reasons.

Prem Meats in Spring Green and Wisconsin River Meats in rural Mauston both have claimed unnecessary recalls of their products by the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. They say these recalls are unfair; 17th District State Sen. Howard Marklein, a Republican from Spring Green, agrees and issued a release on April 21 critical of DATCP and its handling of butcher shop product recalls.

“Any time a meat establishment or inspection personnel identify product with reason to believe that it is adulterated or misbranded and is available to consumers in commerce, it must be recalled,” said DATCP Public Information Officer Kevin Hoffman in an email.

Marty Prem, the co-owner of Prem Meats with his brother, Terry, said that the main frustration with the recent bacon-wrapped tenderloin recall was that meat plants have next to no input when it comes to issuing recalls, despite it being labeled as a “voluntary recall”. He added that voluntary recalls indicate that a processor is directed by the state to release them.

“There was no issue with the product,” said Prem. “There was a misprint on the label. It did show that it was an inspected product, which there was no approved formula or recipe on file for us wrapping a piece of pork with a piece of bacon.”

Marklein’s release cited as an example Prem Meats. The company’s bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin was not allowed to be sold as an inspected product because the two meats were not inspected together, but rather separately. Prem confirmed that each meat has its own recipe and is inspected.

“That product is completely fine for us to sell within our retail market, to consumers out front,” said Prem, adding that the product, due to its recalled status, could not be sold at other stores such as grocery stores or gas stations.

David Mauer, co-owner of Wisconsin River Meats in rural Mauston, said that current DATCP regulations are “cumbersome” and that inspectors in his and co-owner John Hamm’s facilities have a difficult time making sense of them.

“It makes us as respected producers feel like ‘we are always guilty of something,” said Mauer in an email.

Mauer said that inspectors-in-training are told that they are “the regulatory authority” in a business and that there is not as much working together between inspection services and meat businesses. He said that inspection services could have simply reminded butchers of the errors relating to the bacon-wrapped tenderloin and lard instead of issuing recalls.

In response to the issue at Prem Meats, Mauer added that Wisconsin River Meats submitted “official formulations” to DATCP that describes combinations such as bacon-wrapped tenderloins. Mauer also discussed a recall of lard at four separate Wisconsin meat businesses last August.

“I have received several of these calls from frustrated, small, family-owned businesses who have never had a problem before,” said Marklein in the April 21 document. “The department seems to have taken an aggressive approach to inspection and recall, rather than inspection and education.”

Hoffman said that the department’s approach to recalls is to “educate while we regulate.” Recalls issued are meant to inform the public about adulterated and/or misbranded products in the interest of public health, according to Hoffman.

“DATCP has taken several steps to educate state-inspected meat establishments of regulatory requirements related to recalls, including email newsletters, communications through the Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors, and DATCP’s virtual “office hours,” which gives industry an opportunity to ask questions and hear updates from Bureau of Meat and Poultry Businesses staff,” said Hoffman in an email.

Other educational opportunities for local food business owners include training in hazard analysis and critical control points at the Humane Handling Institute in conjunction with UW-River Falls. HHI, according to Hoffman, is a “first of its kind” program aimed at hands-on training for pre-slaughter handling and transport for meat providers.

Prem said that after the recall was issued, DATCP was “no longer willing to work with us as a plant” and said their approach was more “investigative.” He said the recall informed the public that the bacon-wrapped tenderloin had a product safety issue, which was not the case. DATCP said that the recall issued was part of standard practice, according to Prem.

Marklein’s letter said that “there is a massive difference between inspecting and educating versus inspecting and recalling.” He noted that there were 20 recalls issued in 2022 as opposed to 11 total between 2019 and 2021.

“When a business is spotlighted for a recall like this, customers become worried that the meat in their freezer is tainted,” said Marklein in the letter. “A recall casts doubt and creates fear – when it may have nothing to do with quality or safety.”

A statement from Marklein indicated that he is not currently exploring policy legislation during current state budget negotiations, but may do so after the budget is passed.

Another area butcher, The Meat Market, which operates stores in Baraboo and Lake Delton, said that it has had no issues with DATCP recalls unrelated to product safety.