The beginning of the Great Sauk State Trail is set to receive an aesthetic upgrade from a local artist.

Chris Sweet, a Ho-Chunk painter who operates Blue Bear Studio in Baraboo with his wife Chrissy Shegonee, is set to create a 96-foot long mural that will start at Mile Marker 0 on the state trail near Sauk City. It will be painted on 12 individual 8-foot-by-4-foot aluminum composite material panels. A title for the mural has not been released.

"It will be inspired by connection," said Sweet in a statement. "In preparing for the call for art, I found myself thinking of all of the elements that connect us. I felt specifically connected to this project because of its location. The Driftless Region that I call home, the ancestral homelands of the mound builders and the connection to my Ho-Chunk ancestors."

Sweet added that current renderings reflect that connection and the water and beauty of the area. The mural will be located at the site of a former railroad bridge that crossed the Wisconsin River.

"My hope is that the mural will connect and capture the feeling of why people choose to visit the Great Sauk State Trail," said Sweet in the statement. "To connect with nature, with friends, family and to connect with their spiritual, physical and mental well-being."

Lindsey Giese, the executive director of River Arts Inc. in Prairie du Sac and board member of the Friends of the Great Sauk State Trail, said that the organization received a $65,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

"That entryway into Sauk County, we think will be one of the most visited areas when people are crossing from Dane County into our community," said Giese. "It was a very industrial, not attractive area to welcome visitors. This mural will definitely help and have the kind of welcoming message that we wanted."

Giese added that the Friends are also adding benches and other seating areas, as well as lighting and landscaping upgrades, around the location of the mural, with the grant funds. The Great Sauk State Trail has a litany of artwork from various artists, according to Giese, who said that people who visit the trail often identify their location by which piece of art they are near.

"We want to have these beautiful art pieces to enhance the trail," said Giese. "They do encourage placemaking. It becomes part of the identity of the trail."

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez visited the site on May 10 to discuss updates to the trail and the upcoming mural. Giese said that while the Friends welcome art on the trail, they also want to be mindful of visitors' experience of the area as a natural place first.