The Portage Municipal Airport is staying open after a unanimous vote at Thursday's Common Council meeting.

The decision comes three weeks after the council voted to table a resolution that would have directed city staff to inquire with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Aeronautics about what it would take to shut down an airport. A separate measure was also postponed until January that would have abolished the Portage Airport Commission, which oversees the operation and management of the airport.

On Thursday night, the council revisited both resolutions with a motion by Ald. Tim Green, District 5, that was seconded by Ald. Christopher Crawley, District 9.

Portage airport could close under proposed resolution "Without a doubt, the airport is 110 acres of prime real estate within the city of Portage," Portage mayor Mitchel Craig said.

Before the vote, Mayor Mitchel Craig addressed the nine council members, saying the airport is an important part of the community and rather than continue lofty talks about building a new airport, they should focus on making the current airport as nice as possible using available state and federal funding.

"We are here to serve the people of our community," Craig said. "And the people of our community spoke loud and clear at the last city council meeting as to what they wanted us to do, and I hope everybody would do that."

One of the authors of the measure to obtain information about closing an airport, Ald. Allan Radant, District 1, said he was on board with the decision to accept funding to maintain the current airport and not build a new one.

"You just changed my mind," Radant said. "Lets keep it open."

Green said he was disappointed when the resolution to obtain information on airport closure was brought to the table on Aug. 24, believing the council could have had a simple conversation about the airport, rather than "getting the community into an uproar."

