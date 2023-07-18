Levels of potentially hazardous metals exceeding state standards were found in water and soil samples from the April 12 Necedah wildfire region.

The wildfire burned through an 87 acres before being put out the next day. A major environmental concern was the fire's destruction of an unattended junk yard that had tire piles and drums possibly containing contaminants. The Juneau County Health Department, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and five other agencies collaborated to gather and test water samples and test for elevated amounts of chemicals such as zinc, manganese and salt.

Jean Schultz, the Juneau County health officer, advises residents of the Necedah area, particularly near the junk yard, to notify the health department if water changes color, odor or taste, and to stop using it for consumption. She added that private water wells should be tested annually.

After receiving information that it was safe to return home on April 14 after the fire was extinguished, residents near the abandoned junk yard were instructed to use bottled water for cooking and drinking. This was because of the uncertainty surrounding the junk yard and potential for chemicals to seep into private wells.

Four residents of the area submitted water samples on April 20 for analysis by the State Laboratory of Hygiene. Metals, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) were the focal points of testing. VOCs and PAHs were not found in water samples, but were found in surface soils at the abandoned junk yard site and are suspected to have resulted from hazmat discharge from activities at the site years ago.

A litany of possibly toxic compounds and elements were discovered in the 12 soil samples, including toluene, naphthalene, benzene, styrene and byproducts of those chemicals. Arsenic, lead, barium and chromium were also found in the soil.

One of the April 20 samples showed manganese and zinc levels above state Department of Human Services public health values for drinking water. The sample had a zinc level of 2,120 micrograms per liter, or ug/L, which is just above the DHS standard of 2,000. For manganese, the sample came in at 1,480 ug/L, significantly above the 300 ug/L DHS limit.

Upon retesting on June 6, the zinc level fell far below the maximum at 794 ug/L, while manganese remained high above the threshold at 1,170 ug/L.

"When levels are this high, everyone should stop using the water for drinking, making beverages and formula, and preparing foods that take up or use a lot water," the Juneau County Health Department said regarding manganese, which can also cause discoloration and taste and odor changes in water.

Two other samples showed high salt concentrations, which only present issues for people on a prescribed no-sodium diet. The samples showed salt levels at 44.3 milligrams per liter, or mg/L, and 24.9 mg/L at the initial April 20 testing. The acceptable salt level in state groundwater is 20 milligrams per liter, which equals 20,000 ug/L.

The salt diminished to a negligible level in the June 6 follow-up test in one sample, but the other showed an increase from 24.9 to 26.6 mg/L.

A fourth sample collected on June 6 showed a prohibitive lead content, at 37.2 ug/L, more than double the DHS limit of 15. Lead is not an ongoing concern with regard to the junk yard contamination testing, and the sample containing it is believed to have come from a faucet with lead plumbing components, according to the health department.

The department also indicated that the zinc and manganese content may not have resulted from contaminants released from the junk yard fire, as both elements are found naturally in the area.

County wells that test above DHS standards for contaminants may be eligible for a county cost-sharing program for filtration.

Well Cost Sharing Program Juneau County residents who use water wells that have contaminants above state Department of Human Services levels may contact the Juneau County Land and Water Department for possible enrollment in the Juneau County Well Water Nitrate Program Reverse Osmosis Filtration Cost Sharing Program. For more information, call (608) 847-7221, ext. 3.

The county health department and DHS determined that no additional sampling was needed and every property that submitted a sample, except for the one with high manganese and zinc levels, can return to using tap water. Free testing by the county health department for nitrates and bacteria is available for private well owners and users.

A tax delinquent property, the abandoned junk yard currently has no owner after the previous owner died in October 2020 and heirs expressed no intention of exercising property rights, according to the health department. Future investigations and cleanups at the site are dependent on state and federal grant funding to Juneau County.