On Sunday, June 18, Kekoskee Fire Department was dispatched to N9758 Sunny View Road for a reported shed fire. During the event, speculation on social media suggested that approximately 800 gallons of Round-up fertilizer had been released and was mixing with water used for fire suppression, creating a large amount of potentially hazardous runoff.

Due to the social media posts, Dodge County Public Health received messages inquiring about potential dangers to water wells on the neighboring properties.

On Monday, June 19, several individuals from Dodge County Public Health, Dodge County Emergency Management, the State of Wisconsin and local fire departments met to survey the property and discuss the runoff issue. It was determined that initial reports were incorrect, and that the property had only a combined total of 50 gallons of chemicals on site that would be cause for concern during the incident.

Runoff of the contaminated water was diverted to a central location where it could be contained by the property owner. The homeowner’s actions ensured that there will be little to no adverse environmental effects to the groundwater of the surrounding areas.

For more information about this incident, please contact Dodge County Public Health at (920) 386-3670.