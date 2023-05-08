A 22-year-old Wisconsin Dells resident died after an early morning car crash in Adams County on May 5.

An Adams County Sheriff's Office release indicated that the county dispatch center received reports of a crash on Fern Avenue east of County Highway Z in Springville.

Initial investigation reports said Adam Hanson, the victim in the crash, was traveling at a high rate of speed down Fern Avenue before losing control of his vehicle.

Hanson's vehicle entered a ditch on the north side of the road and hit several trees before turning over. He was ejected from the vehicle upon the overturn.

Alcohol may have contributed to the accident, according to the initial report.