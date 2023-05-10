Two longtime city officials are retiring from their posts in May.

Daniel Delmore, a Wisconsin Dells Police Department officer and Gary Hansen, the Lake Delton public works director who has been employed with the village since May 8, 1989, are stepping down. Delmore’s last shift as an officer was on May 8 and Hansen is retiring at the end of the month.

WDPD is currently searching to fill the vacant full-time officer position. Jason Puttkamer, a foreman who has been employed under Hansen in the Lake Delton Public Works department for 15 years, will succeed him as director. Hansen has been director since 2008.

“It has been a great time,” said Hansen at the village board meeting on May 8, his final board meeting as public works director. “I’m very grateful and thankful for everything that I have learned here. I am so pleased with the relationship I have had with the board. It’s been great to get along with everybody the way I have.”

Hansen commended the village board for their diligence in addressing needed improvements and helping his department facilitate repairs to accommodate the many attractions, hotels, and other businesses which have opened in the area since 1989. He also thanked area engineers for their planning and work with the village as well as their help when he first became public works director.

“So many good ideas and great decisions throughout the years that you guys have come up with to make the village what it is today,” said Hansen, who added that village administrator Tim McCumber has “the potential to take the village to the next level.”

The public works department has grown in number of employees and expertise areas, according to Hansen. He said that the need for private contracting in the department has greatly been reduced because of the added skill-sets, most notably in electrical and engine work. Snow removal on sidewalks throughout the village is now done by public works, according to Hansen, who also said the amount of sidewalk space has grown substantially in his time with the department.

“This department has grown so much since the development,” said Hansen. “The more things that the village has added, the more responsibilities we have.”

After his retirement, Hansen plans on taking a summer trip to Alaska and wants to travel throughout the United States. He said he is most proud of the current public works department staff that he is leaving behind.

“These are some of the best well-rounded and knowledgeable guys in so many different areas,” said Hansen. “There’s not much they can’t do.”

A special message posted to WDPD’s Facebook page indicated that Delmore began his law enforcement career in 1991 in the Fox Valley area of Wisconsin for three years. He then spent 17 years as an officer in Germantown before moving back to his hometown, Wisconsin Dells, to serve the final 12 years of his career.

“Dan has been an integral part of the agencies he has worked for and the communities he has served,” said a WDPD dispatcher who delivered the message. “He has touched the lives of thousands of people during the course of his career and made the communities he has served better, safer places.”

Delmore has also been a field training officer and mentored younger officers during his career.

“He leaves a big pair of shoes to fill at the Wisconsin Dells Police Department,” said the dispatcher.