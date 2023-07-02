A 51-year-old man has died following a motorcycle crash in rural Columbia County on Saturday evening.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office announced in a release that it responded to a crash report involving a motorcycle on County Highway K near Smokey Hollow Road in the Town of Arlington just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Alcohol appeared to be a factor in the accident.

A Lodi Police Department officer provided aid to responding deputies, along with MedFlight, due to the nature of the injuries to both passengers.

The 51-year-old male was driving the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger of the same age was transported via MedFlight with significant injuries.

An ongoing investigation into the crash shows initial evidence of the motorcycle traveling eastbound on County K. The motorcycle lost control as it was passing Smokey Hollow Road and crashed into the ditch on the south end of K, ejecting both passengers in the process.

