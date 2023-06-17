JUNEAU – A 17-year-old Watertown boy made his initial appearance in a Dodge County courtroom on Friday after leading Dodge County law enforcement on a high-speed chase in the county while having methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Anthony Topel was placed on a $10,000 cash bond. Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim also placed the following conditions on the bond: Topel must maintain absolute sobriety and shall not use, possess or control any controlled substances without a prescription or drug paraphernalia. He also may not operate a motor vehicle unless he has a valid driver’s license.

Topel faces felony charges of fleeing an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of bail jumping. If found guilty of the reckless endangering safety charge, which has the harshest penalty, Topel faces up to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Pontiac passenger car on Thursday at 8:41 p.m. on Highway 16/26. The vehicle was registered to Topel who had a suspended driver’s license status. The vehicle sped up after the deputy attempted to pull it over and was traveling at speeds of 108 mph at one point.

The vehicle traveled north on Highway 26. Tire deflation devices were used on the vehicle that affected the vehicle, but the driver still continued driving and turned left on Highway A. The Beaver Dam Police Department were granted mutual aid for a tire deflation device on Highway A by Highway 151, and the tires of vehicle again ran over the device. The 24-mile pursuit ended on Highway A, west of Lakeland Road.

Topel attempted to run on foot after the vehicle stop but followed orders after being ordered to the ground and was taken into custody. Topel allegedly admitted to fleeing and that there was methamphetamine in his vehicle. He also allegedly admitted to consuming the drug before and during the pursuit.

Topel’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

GALLERY: Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office/Beaver Dam Police Charity Softball Game