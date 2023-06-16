TOWN OF LEBANON – A 61-year-old Watertown man was seriously injured after his motorcycle crashed into a dump trunk on Highway R, near Highway O, on Thursday at 5:25 p.m.
According to the press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the initial investigation shows the motorcycle was southbound on County Highway R when a northbound dump truck began to turn left into a driveway in front of the motorcycle. This resulted in the motorcycle colliding with the dump truck. The motorcycle operator was seriously injured, was not wearing a helmet. The dump truck driver was not injured and was identified as 52-year-old male of rural Watertown. Watertown Paramedics transported the motorcycle operator to Aurora Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc.
Assisting at the scene were Watertown Paramedics, Lebanon EMS, Lebanon Fire Department, Dodge County Emergency Management, and DCERT.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.