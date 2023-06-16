According to the press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the initial investigation shows the motorcycle was southbound on County Highway R when a northbound dump truck began to turn left into a driveway in front of the motorcycle. This resulted in the motorcycle colliding with the dump truck. The motorcycle operator was seriously injured, was not wearing a helmet. The dump truck driver was not injured and was identified as 52-year-old male of rural Watertown. Watertown Paramedics transported the motorcycle operator to Aurora Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc.