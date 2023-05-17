JJ and Melissa Sandoval have been actively working to get their new home built in Lake Delton and celebrated the official start of construction on May 12.

The Sandovals have worked in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area to get their future home built on a vacant plot on East Lake Drive in the village.

Officials for Habitat for Humanity, along with village administrator Tim McCumber and Fr. Eric Sternberg of Saint Cecilia Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, welcomed the family of eight to the area and held a ceremonial groundbreaking.

"Just working as a family and knowing what your goals are is really what it is," said Melissa Sandoval. "Being able to have a set schedule to make it happen as well because you have to work around what everyone else's schedule is to try to make it happen."

Set on a 60-foot wide lot that presented challenges with design, the future five-bedroom, one-story house is going to be built front to back on the sloped lot in a way to comfortably accommodate the Sandovals and their six children.

"Fortunately, the lot slopes enough so that we were able to put three bedrooms upstairs and two bedrooms downstairs," said house architect Tom Williams. "The lot will slope enough that we can get adequate light and ventilation into those lower level bedrooms. That helps us not only fit the lot, but holds the cost down because the family's payments are based on the assessed value of the house."

Robin Crow, the board president for Habitat for Humanity Wisconsin River Area and the family mentor throughout the process, said that the organization worked with the Sandovals on financial literacy and helped them with their application process as part of their partnership with the family.

"They are working with us putting the house together," said Crow. "When Tom Williams designed the house, they actually got input and discussed exactly where they wanted bedrooms and bathrooms."

McCumber said that housing remains an issue throughout Sauk County, particularly for the county's workforce. He expressed gratitude to Habitat for Humanity for their assistance with the Sandoval family and welcomed them to the area.

