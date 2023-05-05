A woman has been charged with intent to distribute cocaine and obstructing an officer after a traffic stop in Caledonia April 25.

Tammy Robinson, 50, of Belleville, faces up to 15 years in prison followed by up to 10 years of extended supervision if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, Robinson had been pulled over on I-90 when an officer detected the smell of marijuana coming from her vehicle. She was also making exaggerated movements with her arms and speaking rapidly.

Robinson confirmed she smoked approximately 30 minutes to an hour prior to the traffic stop. After the officer asked her to exit the vehicle, she told him that she would get him fired.

Robinson attempted to take her purse with her after being told to leave it for searching. An officer took the purse off her shoulder and began to search it in front of her. Robinson tried to grab it back before being restrained by another officer on the scene.

She was found to be in possession of marijuana and 21.7 grams of cocaine.

Due to Robinson's admission to recently smoking marijuana, the officers acquired a warrant to sample her blood to determine if she was driving while impaired. After arriving at Aspirus Divine Savior hospital, Robinson pulled away from the officers.

She was removed from the squad vehicle and directed to the ground where staff completed the blood draw.

The initial court date is set for the end of the month.

