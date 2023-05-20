Two Wisconsin cities are proud to be the detour, not the destination, as the Ice Age Trail Alliance adds Baraboo and Portage to its list of must-stop spots.

The Alliance’s Trail Community program is designed to help local entities leverage the 1,200-mile Ice Age National Scenic Trail as an “economic and social engine.” It’s estimated that more than 2.3 million people use the Ice Age Trail each year, and those hikers look to nearby areas for everything from lodging and meals to new gear.

The Baraboo area joined up in February, and Portage’s inclusion was announced in early May. They are the 18th and 19th newest members, respectively. Other cities on the list include Delafield, St. Croix Falls and West Bend.

“Commitment to this program represents agreement to build healthy and vibrant communities,” said Amy Lord, Outreach and Education manager for the Alliance. “It is a partnership to cross promote one another and support the community and Ice Age Trail users.”

But what does “Trail Community” status mean for cities?

In 2020, 4,000 surveys were collected to help measure the impact on local economies by analyzing the average expenditures of trail users. Both casual and avid hikers reported spending between $156 to $176 on average during their journeys on everything from dining to souvenirs.

While the majority of respondents prefer to stay at a campsite overnight, a quarter indicated that they use hotels, motels or bed and breakfasts near the trail.

The Alliance promotes its Trail Communities to hikers, creating itineraries that feature the best spots for shopping, resting and indulging in local cuisine. In exchange, applicants to the program must demonstrate a willingness to host volunteer-based events and protect the trail through planning tools, ordinances or local guidelines.

In Baraboo, the Ice Age Trail runs through the Village of West Baraboo, the UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and the City of Baraboo. Visitors are treated to views of the Baraboo River and Ochsner Park.

Proximity to the ever-popular Devil’s Lake State Park made the city a natural addition to the Alliance’s list.

“The downtown businesses are thrilled with this distinction,” said Seth Taft, Downtown Manager for Downtown Baraboo Inc. “This designation and collaboration with the Ice Age Trail Alliance will be an excellent partnership for the betterment not only for our local economy but also promoting the outdoor recreation opportunities in our area.”

In Portage, the Ice Age Trail begins at Pauquette Park and continues north through town to the Historic Indian Agency House. The trail brings travelers along the recently improved 3-mile Portage Canal Segment with a portion of it running through the historic downtown.

Portage Area Chamber of Commerce President Marianne Hanson added, “With this portion of the trail right in our downtown area, visitors are within just a block of downtown to see a live performance at our Portage Center for the Arts, enjoy a cold beverage on the patio at Neil’s Wine House, visit our history museums, enjoy the fun times at a community event and share in a meal at one of our locally owned restaurants.”

The city’s official designation celebration, hosted by the Ice Age Trail Alliance, the Baraboo Hills – Heritage Volunteer Chapter, and the City of Portage and Portage Chamber of Commerce, will take place near the Columbia County Administration Building on Saturday, June 3, following the Canal Day Parade.

GALLERY: Baraboo students remove invasive plant species along Ice Age Trail Gordon L. Willson Ice Age Trail 052518-bara-news-trail2 052518-bara-news-trail14 Gordon L. Willson Ice Age Trail 052518-bara-news-trail6 052518-bara-news-trail9 052518-bara-news-trail5 Gordon L. Willson Ice Age Trail Gordon L. Willson Ice Age Trail Gordon L. Willson Ice Age Trail 052518-bara-news-trail8 052518-bara-news-trail7 052518-bara-news-trail16 052518-bara-news-trail12 052518-bara-news-trail3 052518-bara-news-trail1