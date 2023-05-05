A semitrailer tumbled off a highway bridge Friday morning south of Friesland, nearly landing on a set of railroad tracks and leaving two people injured.
Witnesses said the JDog Junk Removal truck veered off Highway 33 near Krueger Road, hit an abutment and rolled down an embankment into the railroad bed under the highway, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.
Two people in the truck got out without help and were treated by first responders before being taken to a local hospital. Highway 33 between Highways 73 and 146 was closed while the roadway was cleared, and the state Department of Transportation as of 3 p.m. Friday was expecting the shutdown to last another two hours.
Photos: Emergency responders train with mock bus accident in Columbus
The City of Columbus emergency personnel conducted a training exercise simulating a school bus accident on Tuesday at the former Countryside Ford site on James Street. Emergency responders from the Columbus Police and Fire Departments, Lifestar EMS, Columbus Emergency Management, Columbus Community Hospital, Columbia County Sheriff's Office Dispatch, Columbia County Emergency Management, Fall River Fire Department and other area EMS departments participated with help from volunteer "victims."
