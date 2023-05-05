Witnesses said the JDog Junk Removal truck veered off Highway 33 near Krueger Road, hit an abutment and rolled down an embankment into the railroad bed under the highway, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.

Two people in the truck got out without help and were treated by first responders before being taken to a local hospital. Highway 33 between Highways 73 and 146 was closed while the roadway was cleared, and the state Department of Transportation as of 3 p.m. Friday was expecting the shutdown to last another two hours.