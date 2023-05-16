Four-year-old Paisley Wetley sports a wide smile and a bright purple pantsuit as she stands in front of the state Capitol.

She isn’t on a school field trip or enjoying a spontaneous trip to State Street — Wetley is holding a proclamation she received from Gov. Tony Evers, calling for May 14 to the 20th to be observed as Eosinophil Awareness Week.

Three years ago, Wetley was diagnosed with Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE), a genetic condition in which eosinophils, a type of white blood cell, accumulate in above-normal amounts in various parts of the body. In Wetley’s case, the cells gathered in all three areas of her esophagus, causing vomiting, gagging, food aversion and other symptoms.

Since then, the Portage family has worked to get the word out about her condition.

“It was once considered a rare disease, and now it's considered more common but rarely diagnosed,” Wetley’s mother, Ali Platt, said. “It's a big reason why we advocate so much, because we’re finding that there’s a lot of people and kids in our community that have it.”

The disorder entails daily medications including inhaled and oral steroids, as well as one to two endoscopies per year. The family visits doctors one to three times a week.

The fight has changed though, since Wetley first began experiencing symptoms. Now, she suffers from a life-threatening condition — adrenal insufficiency — which was caused by her treatments.

“Her primary treatment is steroids, and that is presently the only treatment available to her,” Platt explained. “Because she’s been on these steroids for a prolonged period of time, it affects her cortisol levels, her stress hormones.“

If someone is stressed, or suffers an injury, the body’s usual response is to make more stress hormones. Wetley’s body is being wrongly signaled; the steroids she takes has led her body to believe it doesn’t need to produce more cortisol. Now, when Wetley’s hurt or distressed, she doesn’t create her own hormones. She becomes sleepy and begins vomiting.

The family has documented Wetley’s experience with adrenal crises on TikTok.

“If we don’t give her an injection, it becomes life threatening,” Platt said.

A better option exists, Dupixent, but Wetley can’t receive the new treatment because it isn't approved by the Food and Drug Administration for her age group. While Duxipant was only approved to treat EoE last year, it's been shown to be effective in inhibiting the inflamed part of a patient's esophagus.

The medication could help Wetley wean off of steroids completely.

With awareness and research, the family anticipates the FDA could greenlight the drug soon for children under the age of 12. But to push for research, more people with EoE need to get accurate diagnoses.

“The more people we help get diagnosed, the more people have a stake in it. That’s more research and funding and, hopefully, safer options for treatment,” Platt stated.

Until then, Wetley is going to have to wait. Even with her condition, the sassy 4-year-old still enjoys Kraft Mac & Cheese, fruit and ice cream.

Her mother noted that landmarks across the country like Niagara Falls have lit up magenta to bring awareness to the chronic disorder during National Eosinophil Awareness Week. While the Capitol couldn’t oblige, Wetley, with her purple duds and iridescent shoes, will do the job in Madison for now.

“Her pantsuit was the closest to magenta I could find!” Platt added.

