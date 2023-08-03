The Portage Center for the Arts is hosting an opening reception Friday for Nature Photographer and Jeweler Jess Curning.
The event is being held in the Drury Gallery of the PCA, 301 E. Cook St., from 4 to 6 p.m.
The gallery will be open for viewing until Aug. 25 from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Curning has been photographing Wisconsin’s nature and wildlife for the past 30 years and said she tries to spend as much time as possible exploring trails, waterways and natural areas.
“I’ve lived (in Wisconsin) my whole life,” Curning said. “I grew up in Madison and live just west of there now. It is just a beautiful place to live and there are so many really beautiful areas around Wisconsin to explore and find cool photographs.”
"Of the 580 photos captured, about 400 were bear selfies," a Colorado parks official wrote.
Curning will sometimes sit in one spot for hours waiting for the perfect lighting and said patience within a beautiful, scenic moment is “almost meditative”.
People are also reading…
Alongside the nature photography, jewelry will be on display. Which Curning describes as a mix between “medieval, punk and industrial” but also “delicate and sexy.”
She draws inspiration for her jewelry from ancient flexible armor that was forged in the middle ages.
“I took one class on how to make this type of jewelry and I got obsessed with it,” said Curning. “I love to make really unique designs that I like, and hope that other people will like as much as I do.”
For more information about the event, visit portagecenterforthearts.com
PHOTOS: It's a Wonderful Life with the Portage Area Community Theater
Members of the Portage Area Community Theater rehearse in preparation to give community members a wonderful show.
On November 11, the theater's radio production of It's a Wonderful Life opens at the Portage Center for the Arts, where it will run on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until November 20.
Director Bob Viking says his vision for the production, which held auditions around a month ago, was to create something that could be performed with the use of scripts, while also keeping audiences engaged. With the PACT’s production of Miss Lulu Bett being canceled due to illness, it was also important for Viking to make room for cast substitutions if needed. Hence, the radio broadcast, in which everyone onstage has a script and takes on different roles.
“We thought it would be fun to do a radio play,” said Viking. “Anybody could step right in and grab a script and take a part.”
Sound effects will also take place right onstage.
For thunder, cast members will shake a piece of tin. For train sounds, a whistle being blown. To emulate the sounds of someone falling into the river, a large bucket of water right on stage (no splash zone required.)