PHOTOS: It's a Wonderful Life with the Portage Area Community Theater

Members of the Portage Area Community Theater rehearse in preparation to give community members a wonderful show.

On November 11, the theater's radio production of It's a Wonderful Life opens at the Portage Center for the Arts, where it will run on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until November 20.

Director Bob Viking says his vision for the production, which held auditions around a month ago, was to create something that could be performed with the use of scripts, while also keeping audiences engaged. With the PACT’s production of Miss Lulu Bett being canceled due to illness, it was also important for Viking to make room for cast substitutions if needed. Hence, the radio broadcast, in which everyone onstage has a script and takes on different roles.

“We thought it would be fun to do a radio play,” said Viking. “Anybody could step right in and grab a script and take a part.”

Sound effects will also take place right onstage.

For thunder, cast members will shake a piece of tin. For train sounds, a whistle being blown. To emulate the sounds of someone falling into the river, a large bucket of water right on stage (no splash zone required.)