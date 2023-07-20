A gas leak left Wednesday left more than 1,000 Portage residents without power, authorities said.

A contractor struck a gas line as well as a sewer lateral at about 8:50 a.m. in the 300 block of Washington Street in Portage, according to officials.

"We deal with underground hits frequently, and it usually only affects one source. Unfortunately with it hitting the sewer as well, that helped to migrate the gas further ... which made a larger shutdown district." said Nate Siebers, manager of customer operations at Alliant Energy.

Technicians shut down service to much of the southeast side of Portage.

Police and firefighters helped evacuate two blocks of homes. Power was shut off for the area to prevent any ignition points while the gas was leaking.

"Suddenly there was a knock at the door, and a guy with a hard hat said there is a gas leak and we need you to evacuate immediately." said Carol Barron, a resident of the 300 block of Washington Street. "So I got my dog and my purse and we went on a really long walk down by the fairground, and you could still smell (the gas) pretty strong over there because of the wind."

Shortly after 11 a.m. authorities determined there was no longer a threat to the community, people were allowed to return to their homes, and power was restored. Many people were still left without gas service.

"The process is now getting the system back up to speed again. Starting with the large mains ... then we have to touch each individual meter and make sure any gas appliances in homes also get relit properly by our techs," Siebers said, "which is what we are going to be doing throughout (Thursday) night and into tomorrow morning."