No injuries were reported in the Portage Fire Department's second major fire in two days, as another structure is declared to be a total loss.
Firefighters were dispatched to the Town of Pacific on Monday shortly after 2 a.m. after a mobile home at the Pride of America Campground became engulfed in flames. Only two homes in the vicinity experienced minor damages.
Chief Troy Haase confirmed that no one was present when the fire started, as the camper is the owner's second home.
The Portage Fire Department also responded to intense fire over the weekend, as the Columbia County Recycling and Solid Waste Center went up in a blaze Sunday afternoon. Firefighters worked for hours to move garbage away from the building.
Haase said that his crew was tired but faring well overall.
"It's one of those things that goes in waves. You get nothing for a while, and then all of a sudden, they keep coming," he added. "They say these things come in threes, so we've got two down supposedly."
The origin and cause of the campground fire are currently undetermined. Pardeeville, Arlington and Poynette fire crews assisted on the scene.
PHOTOS: Columbia County first responders set the stage for HAZMAT training
Smoke filled the air surrounding the Rusch Elementary building on Tuesday night, as emergency service agencies from across Columbia County got in some practice time with a chemical fire scenario.
It began with a "burning" chemical truck and an officer "down," and grew into the rescue of multiple children doing their best fake coughing and wheezing in the school's library. At its conclusion, each "victim" had gone through the motions of decontamination, jumpsuits and all, in the gym.
Though the event was only a simulated emergency, Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase says trainings like these allow his team to learn valuable skills in a hands-on environment.
"This is one of the greatest things we can do as a county," said Haase. "To be able to bring these all together and have everybody work and be able to see what happens and then walk through it at the end is an amazing opportunity for everybody."
