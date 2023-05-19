After years of waiting, a building in disrepair in downtown Portage may finally be put to good use.

The former antiques shop at 114 W. Cook St., built in 1876, was acquired by the city in 2021 after being “basically abandoned” by its previous owner Martin Schmidt. Since then, the city’s Community Development Authority (CDA) worked to make minor repairs while searching for a developer to take over the project.

Businessman John Morauski, who ran for Portage mayor in 2016, and his wife Heather Morauski submitted a proposal in March to take on the historic structure, transforming the lower level into an “upscale” distillery, tasting room and steakhouse. The second floor would become an unspecified number of apartments available for rent.

The Morauskis have a combined 45 years of experience in construction, business and marketing. Together, they own Red Rooster Construction Company.

Once off the ground, the couple told the city that the Heart of Hearts Distillery would be operated by Anthony Burkett. Burkett has 35 years of experience in industrial laboratory applications.

Under the Morauskis’ proposal, the structure wouldn’t be demolished as some feared, but completely rehabilitated. The city previously halted a decision to repair the roof after a contractor confirmed it would need to be replaced, believing that a future developer may raze it regardless.

John Morauski did not make himself available for interview, but Portage’s Director of Business Development and Planning Steven Sobiek confirmed that maintaining the building’s charm was central to their plans.

“This developer wants to save the building. They want to return it to its historic heritage, including the interior and exterior elements,” he said.

A five-step plan was put forth, which would include remedying exterior issues including the roof, windows and façade, updating all electrical and plumbing, building out the distillery’s amenities and constructing apartments.

The Morauskis estimate that the work could take three years to complete.

The plan isn’t set in stone, yet. Sobiek stated that the CDA is carefully weighing their options. However, this is the first developer that the committee has seriously considered.

“They’re taking their time. They’re deliberating and analyzing everything and all the funding mechanisms. It’s pretty exciting,” he said.

Sobiek has already begun working to put together a development agreement where both Portage and the Morauskis could pool funding to renew the building and, subsequently, return it to the tax roll. One option would be applying for a Community Development grant from Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for $250,000, which the developer would be required to match.

If all goes well, the city will sell the building to the Morauskis for a “nominal sum” in exchange for ensuring the project goes according to plan. The CDA meets next Wednesday at the Portage Municipal Building to review the draft development agreement.

A decision will be made shortly afterward.

“Then it’s off to the races,” Sobiek added. “If they greenlight this agreement, then the developer would be able to purchase the building and begin needed repairs. Stay tuned!”

