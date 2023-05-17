The Columbia County Shooting Range at the Mud Lake Wildlife Area is completely open again after its handgun range underwent a three-month closure due to safety issues.

The closure was initiated to address concerns that the backstop for the range wasn't working as intended. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, safety improvements have since been made.

The rifle and shotgun ranges remained open for use during the closure.

As of Wednesday, all ranges have returned to regularly scheduled hours, Thursday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The site will continue to be closed every Wednesday for range maintenance and trainings for area law enforcement.

