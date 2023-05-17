The Columbia County Shooting Range at the Mud Lake Wildlife Area is completely open again after its handgun range underwent a three-month closure due to safety issues.
The closure was initiated to address concerns that the backstop for the range wasn't working as intended. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, safety improvements have since been made.
The rifle and shotgun ranges remained open for use during the closure.
As of Wednesday, all ranges have returned to regularly scheduled hours, Thursday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The site will continue to be closed every Wednesday for range maintenance and trainings for area law enforcement.
Most commonly hunted migratory birds in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in Wisconsin using data from the Fish & Wildlife Service. Duck and goose species are ranked by the estimated 2021 hunting harvest in Wisconsin.
In 2021 Wisconsin had the largest estimated harvest of all states for 1 migratory bird species: Domestic Mallard.
#23. Mallard X Black Hybrid
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 296 (8.6% of national harvest)
- National: 3,430
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Maryland: 964 (28.1% of national harvest)
--- #2. New York: 831 (24.2%)
--- #3. Wisconsin: 296 (8.6%)
--- #4. Virginia: 288 (8.4%)
--- #5. Ohio: 225 (6.6%)
#22. Ruddy Duck
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 444 (3.6% of national harvest)
- National: 12,252
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 3,622 (29.6% of national harvest)
--- #2. Texas: 1,061 (8.7%)
--- #3. Utah: 950 (7.8%)
--- #4. Michigan: 869 (7.1%)
--- #5. Maryland: 827 (6.7%)
#21. Black Duck
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 889 (1.0% of national harvest)
- National: 90,663
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. New York: 15,405 (17.0% of national harvest)
--- #2. Maryland: 14,189 (15.7%)
--- #3. New Jersey: 13,959 (15.4%)
--- #4. Delaware: 6,414 (7.1%)
--- #5. Virginia: 5,661 (6.2%)
#20. Scoters
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 1,777 (3.8% of national harvest)
- National: 46,408
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Maryland: 13,863 (29.9% of national harvest)
--- #2. Virginia: 12,026 (25.9%)
--- #3. New Jersey: 4,141 (8.9%)
--- #4. Alaska: 3,371 (7.3%)
--- #5. Massachusetts: 3,062 (6.6%)
#19. Greater Scaup
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 2,370 (7.6% of national harvest)
- National: 31,258
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Oregon: 6,211 (19.9% of national harvest)
--- #2. Ohio: 3,820 (12.2%)
--- #3. Maryland: 2,755 (8.8%)
--- #4. Wisconsin: 2,370 (7.6%)
--- #5. Michigan: 1,912 (6.1%)
#18. Hooded Merganser
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 2,962 (3.7% of national harvest)
- National: 79,255
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. North Carolina: 10,753 (13.6% of national harvest)
--- #2. Minnesota: 7,489 (9.4%)
--- #3. Michigan: 5,388 (6.8%)
--- #4. Kentucky: 4,949 (6.2%)
--- #5. Illinois: 4,339 (5.5%)
#16. Long-tailed Duck (tie)
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 3,703 (11.1% of national harvest)
- National: 33,417
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Maryland: 8,318 (24.9% of national harvest)
--- #2. New York: 4,170 (12.5%)
--- #3. Michigan: 3,824 (11.4%)
--- #4. Wisconsin: 3,703 (11.1%)
--- #5. Alaska: 3,371 (10.1%)
#16. Northern Shoveler
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 3,703 (0.8% of national harvest)
- National: 470,613
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 166,839 (35.5% of national harvest)
--- #2. Arkansas: 41,180 (8.8%)
--- #3. Texas: 39,648 (8.4%)
--- #4. Louisiana: 30,666 (6.5%)
--- #5. Utah: 26,394 (5.6%)
#14. Wigeon (tie)
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 4,295 (0.7% of national harvest)
- National: 598,299
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 141,603 (23.7% of national harvest)
--- #2. Washington: 88,526 (14.8%)
--- #3. Oregon: 78,695 (13.2%)
--- #4. Texas: 34,344 (5.7%)
--- #5. Oklahoma: 25,050 (4.2%)
#14. Goldeneyes
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 4,295 (5.8% of national harvest)
- National: 74,282
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Kansas: 16,969 (22.8% of national harvest)
--- #2. Michigan: 6,257 (8.4%)
--- #3. Idaho: 5,792 (7.8%)
--- #4. Utah: 5,701 (7.7%)
--- #5. California: 5,491 (7.4%)
#13. Redhead
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 4,443 (6.2% of national harvest)
- National: 72,176
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Texas: 14,189 (19.7% of national harvest)
--- #2. North Dakota: 5,013 (6.9%)
--- #3. Michigan: 4,866 (6.7%)
--- #4. Florida: 4,610 (6.4%)
--- #5. Wisconsin: 4,443 (6.2%)
#12. Canvasback
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 4,740 (7.7% of national harvest)
- National: 61,321
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 15,889 (25.9% of national harvest)
--- #2. Wisconsin: 4,740 (7.7%)
--- #3. Oregon: 4,717 (7.7%)
--- #4. Louisiana: 4,131 (6.7%)
--- #5. North Dakota: 3,731 (6.1%)
#11. Lesser Scaup
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 6,369 (4.8% of national harvest)
- National: 132,322
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Louisiana: 17,899 (13.5% of national harvest)
--- #2. California: 15,072 (11.4%)
--- #3. Texas: 14,719 (11.1%)
--- #4. Michigan: 9,559 (7.2%)
--- #5. Washington: 7,958 (6.0%)
#10. Domestic Mallard
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 8,591 (67.1% of national harvest)
- National: 12,803
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Wisconsin: 8,591 (67.1% of national harvest)
--- #2. Alabama: 1,222 (9.5%)
--- #3. Florida: 748 (5.8%)
--- #4. Michigan: 348 (2.7%)
--- #5. Illinois: 263 (2.1%)
#9. Northern Pintail
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 8,887 (2.3% of national harvest)
- National: 385,219
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 76,760 (19.9% of national harvest)
--- #2. Texas: 33,283 (8.6%)
--- #3. Oregon: 32,940 (8.6%)
--- #4. Arkansas: 27,627 (7.2%)
--- #5. Washington: 22,435 (5.8%)
#8. Bufflehead
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 10,072 (5.6% of national harvest)
- National: 180,897
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 25,937 (14.3% of national harvest)
--- #2. Michigan: 13,209 (7.3%)
--- #3. Virginia: 11,802 (6.5%)
--- #4. New Jersey: 11,791 (6.5%)
--- #5. Wisconsin: 10,072 (5.6%)
#7. Gadwall
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 10,516 (1.3% of national harvest)
- National: 827,555
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Arkansas: 155,077 (18.7% of national harvest)
--- #2. Texas: 87,783 (10.6%)
--- #3. Louisiana: 78,731 (9.5%)
--- #4. Oklahoma: 59,110 (7.1%)
--- #5. California: 43,462 (5.3%)
#6. Ring-necked Duck
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 11,109 (3.0% of national harvest)
- National: 365,154
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Texas: 44,422 (12.2% of national harvest)
--- #2. Florida: 41,741 (11.4%)
--- #3. Minnesota: 28,507 (7.8%)
--- #4. Louisiana: 24,658 (6.8%)
--- #5. California: 20,095 (5.5%)
#5. Blue-winged/Cinnamon Teal
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 24,587 (2.9% of national harvest)
- National: 841,091
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Louisiana: 216,167 (25.7% of national harvest)
--- #2. Texas: 206,993 (24.6%)
--- #3. Minnesota: 81,171 (9.7%)
--- #4. Florida: 50,214 (6.0%)
--- #5. North Dakota: 32,760 (3.9%)
#4. Green-winged Teal
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 36,436 (2.5% of national harvest)
- National: 1.4 million
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 291,968 (20.2% of national harvest)
--- #2. Texas: 135,520 (9.4%)
--- #3. Arkansas: 133,183 (9.2%)
--- #4. Louisiana: 124,167 (8.6%)
--- #5. Minnesota: 71,750 (5.0%)
#3. Mallard
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 80,278 (3.2% of national harvest)
- National: 2.5 million
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Arkansas: 389,125 (15.3% of national harvest)
--- #2. Washington: 188,043 (7.4%)
--- #3. Missouri: 177,561 (7.0%)
--- #4. Idaho: 150,403 (5.9%)
--- #5. Oregon: 135,613 (5.3%)
#2. Wood Duck
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 86,499 (8.0% of national harvest)
- National: 1.1 million
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Arkansas: 111,290 (10.3% of national harvest)
--- #2. Georgia: 102,240 (9.5%)
--- #3. North Carolina: 96,374 (8.9%)
--- #4. Wisconsin: 86,499 (8.0%)
--- #5. Minnesota: 83,587 (7.8%)
#1. Canada Goose
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 134,268 (7.5% of national harvest)
- National: 1.8 million
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Michigan: 148,984 (8.3% of national harvest)
--- #2. Minnesota: 144,151 (8.1%)
--- #3. Wisconsin: 134,268 (7.5%)
--- #4. North Dakota: 96,192 (5.4%)
--- #5. Nebraska: 91,232 (5.1%)
