With another hot and sticky day on tap, the city of Portage has opened several cooling centers for those looking to escape the heat.

The centers and their hours are:

Portage Municipal Building community room, 115 W. Pleasant Street, open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday

Portage Public Library, 253 W. Edgewater St., open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Columbia County Humane Society at N7668 Industrial Road, open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Meanwhile, Columbia County's emergency management office is urging people to limit their outdoor activity when the sun is its hottest and drink plenty of water.

A heat wave is hitting Wisconsin. Here's what you should know Temperatures are expected to feel like more than 100 degrees, with the hottest temperatures coming on Thursday and Friday.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing heat stroke, officials said, call 911. Some of the symptoms include dizziness, nausea, confusion, or loss of consciousness.

It is also recommended to move to a cool place, put on cool or wet clothes, take a cool bath, and drink water, if one experiences symptoms of heat exhaustion. Which may show itself as muscle cramps or heavy sweating.

For more information about heat awareness and safety, visit the Columbia County Emergency Management website.

Climate change leaves fingerprints on July heat waves around the globe, study says Climate change’s sweaty fingerprints are all over the July heat waves gripping much of the globe; a new study finds recent intense and deadly hot spells could not have occurred without it.