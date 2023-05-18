St. Mary's will host its 25th annual Best Fest this weekend — this time, at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.
The community social event is the parish’s largest fundraiser of the year. Best Fest is traditionally held in the area around St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 307 W. Cook St., but, according to church staff, they’ve long outgrown the space.
An expansion done to the church building in 2022 left the festival with even less square footage to work with, pushing the event to move altogether.
“We were already limited at that point in time,” Ryan McReath, an event organizer. “This way, we’re provided with a ton of more space, and we can really broaden the whole festival.”
People are also reading…
- Wisconsin middle-schooler killed by swerving pickup while waiting to board school bus
- Baraboo woman arrested for 5th OWI
- Illinois girl missing for 6 years found in NC after she was recognized from Netflix series
- Girl killed in crash identified; NTSB investigating
- How a new voice steadied Waupun softball after retiring coach with more than 400 wins left abruptly
- Beaver Dam man dies following Tuesday crash on Highway 151
- McDonald's found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that fell from Happy Meal and burned girl
- Fond du Lac man sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatal crash
- Why an opportunity near home was too much for Portage's football coach to pass up
- Getting to know junior Lexie Gerritson, Waupun's top slugger
- Man sentenced to 103 years for killing 4 SUV passengers, dumping bodies in Wisconsin cornfield
- Happy to come to work: Why Holtz Builders is a top workplace
- Newest 'Alice in Dairyland' from Poynette
- Juneau man charged with sexual assault of 8-year-old girl
- After 87 years, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is getting a new name
Best Fest kicks off on Friday with food trucks, carnival games, amusement rides and more that will be offered all weekend. It continues at 9:00 a.m. May 20 with a 5k Run & Walk, Kids Fun Run, face painting, vendor fair, bingo, live music and animal races.
And, thanks to the new space, a 60-team cornhole tournament is in the works.
“We haven’t done it before… We’re really excited to have it. It’s been met really well,” McReath added.
After St. Mary’s 10 a.m. Mass Sunday, the weekend will close out with a meat raffle and a grand prize raffle drawing for $5,000.
There is no cost to enter. Registration fees apply for trivia, contests and the 5k Run & Walk.
With summer just around the corner, residents and tourists can look forward to a myriad of other events including the Farmer’s Market held every Thursdays in Commerce Plaza; ‘Rock the Grandstand’ which will help raise funds to refurbish the grandstand at Columbia County Fairgrounds June 2 and 3; Concerts at the Portage at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays behind the Portage VFW beginning June 7 and citywide garage sales June 8-11.
If you go
What: St. Mary Portage's Best Fest
When: May 19, 4-10 p.m., May 20, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and May 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Columbia County Fairgrounds. 405 Superior St., Portage
Website: Visit www.stmaryoticandhoc.org
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Addison Lathers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.