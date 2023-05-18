St. Mary's will host its 25th annual Best Fest this weekend — this time, at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.

The community social event is the parish’s largest fundraiser of the year. Best Fest is traditionally held in the area around St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 307 W. Cook St., but, according to church staff, they’ve long outgrown the space.

An expansion done to the church building in 2022 left the festival with even less square footage to work with, pushing the event to move altogether.

“We were already limited at that point in time,” Ryan McReath, an event organizer. “This way, we’re provided with a ton of more space, and we can really broaden the whole festival.”

Best Fest kicks off on Friday with food trucks, carnival games, amusement rides and more that will be offered all weekend. It continues at 9:00 a.m. May 20 with a 5k Run & Walk, Kids Fun Run, face painting, vendor fair, bingo, live music and animal races.

And, thanks to the new space, a 60-team cornhole tournament is in the works.

“We haven’t done it before… We’re really excited to have it. It’s been met really well,” McReath added.

After St. Mary’s 10 a.m. Mass Sunday, the weekend will close out with a meat raffle and a grand prize raffle drawing for $5,000.

There is no cost to enter. Registration fees apply for trivia, contests and the 5k Run & Walk.

With summer just around the corner, residents and tourists can look forward to a myriad of other events including the Farmer’s Market held every Thursdays in Commerce Plaza; ‘Rock the Grandstand’ which will help raise funds to refurbish the grandstand at Columbia County Fairgrounds June 2 and 3; Concerts at the Portage at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays behind the Portage VFW beginning June 7 and citywide garage sales June 8-11.

