The Beaver Dam Farmers Market brings more than farm fresh produce home for some including the chance for children to learn entrepreneurship skills in the Mini Boss Project program.

“It is where a kid does a stand at the farmers market with anything you can make,” Lucy Budde said, who is in her second year of the program. “And then you get to plan it and fill out a form on what it is, how much you are making, how much it will cost you. It is kind of teaching you something, but you also make money out of it.”

The Mini Boss Project is held on Saturdays at the farmers market between May and October. It started in 2022 with three children taking advantage of the program with Budde being one of them.

There are Saturdays reserved for the program, but those interested in the program can sign up on the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce website under the community events menu. The link for Mini Boss Project sign-up is under the Farmers Market tab.

The "mini boss" must make a business plan that includes ideas they have for their business, target customers, reasons for selling their product and marketing plan. Cassandra Schmidt, from Modern Woodman of America, then contacts the child to go over the child’s plan.

Schmidt said one of the questions she asks the mini bosses is how they will purchase the supplies to make the items that they are selling. If they say that a parent will purchase the supplies for them, she explains how that might be seen as a business loan.

“So you are taking a loan from mom, right,” Schmidt said. “So you will pay mom back after you made that money up, and then whatever money is extra is your profit and what you are able to keep. Therefore, it kind of shows the business side of it and not just mom pays for everything, and I get to keep the profit. They are actually learning how to have a small business.”

The children who participated last year made up to $300 with their stands. The participants must bring items to create the stands as well as their products that they will sell.

The farmers market is in the parking lot at the corner of Spring and Henry streets in downtown Beaver Dam. It is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon and Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m.