As a group of hospital leaders in central/southwest Wisconsin, we want to thank Sen. Howard Marklein and Rep. Tony Kurtz for their continued commitment towards addressing challenges that hospitals are facing in providing high quality care to our communities.

We are fortunate to have Sen. Marklein as co-chair and Rep. Kurtz as a member of the state’s powerful budget-writing Joint Finance Committee. For years, Marklein and Kurtz have been consistently strong partners of ours in the legislature.

Local access to care is critical for employers and families. As demographic shifts occur in rural communities with an increased reliance on government programs like Medicare and Medicaid - i.e. BadgerCare, we need partners in the legislature who will help solve problems like underfunding from these programs.

The budget put forward by Sen. Marklein and Rep. Kurtz, and signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers earlier this month, prioritizes critical investments for rural hospitals and grant programs that will allow us to focus even more efforts on expanding the workforce we need to take care of our communities.

We are grateful for the work of Sen. Marklein and Rep. Kurtz in securing this additional funding to support health care in rural Wisconsin.

Dara Bartels, Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston, on behalf of Kristie McCoic, Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics, Hillsboro; Bruce Roesler, The Richland Hospital; Bob Van Meeteren, Reedsburg Area Medical Center.