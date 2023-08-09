TOWN OF EMMET – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information to identify a truck that left the scene of a crash last month.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released information about the crash, which occurred last month.
Deputies responded to the intersection of highways 16 and M around 2:10 p.m. on July 21 for a hit and run. A large truck towing a trailer was traveling east on Highway 16 and became stuck under a bridge. The truck accelerated until it was free, but it left behind a large conveying system. There was no identifying information on the parts, and there were no witnesses.
Anyone with information can contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 920-386-3726, ext. 8.