JUNEAU – The Dodge County Humane Society has found a way to honor the shelter cat it lost a year ago while introducing a new way to socialize the cats that are kept at the shelter.

Crunchy’s Corner, where community members and children can come and read to the felines in the shelter, is named for Captain Crunch (also known as Crunchy), the shelter cat from November of 2020 until his death on July 15, 2022. Crunchy was a stray from Beaver Dam, and the staff of the humane society fell in love with him and gave him free reign of the facility. The staff felt heartbroken last year at the loss of the shelter’s pet.

“We wanted to do something to memorialize Crunchy, our shelter cat, because he was loved by everyone,” said Amber Passig, who works at the shelter. “We wanted to do something to get the community involved and also honor him. We thought a good way to do that was to have Crunchy’s corner, because we have had kids come and wanting to come and read to the cats before. It calms them down and gives them something to do.”

Passig said they felt it was the perfect way to combine reading to the cats while honoring Crunchy.

One of other employees at the facility was working with a Boy Scout troop and came up with the idea for the little reading nook in the facility, said Kensie Drinkwine, the humane society’s executive director.

“All the shelving and the letters were put together by the Boy Scout troop,” Drinkwine said. “Crunchy was our first shelter cat that we had in a long time.”

Crunchy suffered from feline immunodeficiency virus, which can leave a cat vulnerable to other infections. In some cases, FIV-positive cats can appear normal for years. But for Captain Crunch, things like skin lesions led the shelter to realizing the diagnosis.

The shelter was able to treat him in-house, which led to him staying at the shelter.

“He was brave because he wasn’t scared of dogs, so he was an awesome cat tester for our dogs, and he really ran the show,” Drinkwine said.

After Crunchy’s death, Drinkwine said another stray cat came in a week or two later who looked exactly like Crunchy.

“Our current shelter cat is Crunchetta after Crunchy who was our first shelter cat,” Drinkwine said. “And she kind of runs the show now.”

In Crunchy’s Corner, children can spend some time with the cats or just read. Drinkwine said that they are hoping the reading area is a benefit to the cats and people.

“When we have cats who need to get used to being around people and the fast movements of kids and rowdiness of kids, this is a nice space where they can learn to be comfortable in that type of environment before they go into a home. Any attention, love or care that our animals can get during their time here, we find that beneficial and helps them to be adopted faster.”

The attention also help the cats to be more successful after they are adopted, Drinkwine. The children can be educated on how to spend time with animals, and they love that the area promotes reading.

“We thought it was a win-win for everyone,” Drinkwine said.

The space was showed as part of the tours at the facility on Sunday during the open house and grand reopening of the shelter. The shelter has been in its current location since 2005 and was renovated earlier this year. Hundreds of people toured the updated shelter with 25 venders selling items outside of the facility.

Crunchy’ Corner is open from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The shelter is located at N6839 Highway 26, Juneau.

