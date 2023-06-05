The YMCA of Dodge County celebrated its new expanded health and wellness center on Monday, which has increased the weight training options for those using the fitness area.

“We found out after the pandemic that there was an increase use of the weight training equipment,” YMCA of Dodge County Associate Executive Director Ellie Moore said.

During busy times, every piece of weight training equipment was in use, so a secondary area was added to the upstairs fitness area. The original fitness area had an update of its flooring, but has not had any dramatic changes. However, another room of just weight equipment was added.

Moore said the new equipment is from Matrix in Madison.

The former racquetball court in the first floor of the Y was updated as well. The Queenax machine, which offers instructor-led functional training, was purchased in 2018.

Moore said it is now housed in the downstairs room for members to utilize in their classes. However, the space also has room that can be separated with a divided wall and use for things like fitness classes, summer camp activities and community programs.

Moore said that the membership at the YMCA is at an all-time high right now.

“There are so many people using the Y right now that we knew we had to get more weight equipment and needed more space.

“What I love about this experience is it takes the community to make it happen,” YMCA of Dodge County Chief Executive Officer Dirk Langfoss said. “We have a fantastic community that comes together to always offer support.”

This project was made possible by funds from Beaver Dam Community Hospital Foundation, Duane and Kathleen Foulkes, Mark and Lisa Killingsworth, WDS construction, the Neuman Family, The Seippel Foundation and Horicon Bank.

