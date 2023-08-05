Work on Frances Lane in Beaver Dam will begin on Monday, but officials say every effort is being made to maintain access to the businesses in one of the busiest blocks in the city.

With the Goodwill Store, Walmart Supercenter, Menards, two strip malls and several more standalone stores and restaurants, the road, which runs from Gateway to Crystal Lake drives, sees plenty of traffic. To accommodate drivers, the plan calls for keeping one lane open and reducing the time that the parking lot entrances are blocked.

The current schedule calls for the project to be done before Labor Day weekend, said Matt Horne, the consultant project engineer from DAAR Engineering.

“It is a fairly short project,” Horne said. “There will be temporary lane shifts to accommodate construction vehicles and traffic and access to businesses and residential driveways in the project. There will be access throughout the project. However, during paving operations the immediate excavation next to the driveways will be temporarily closed. Most businesses along there have two driveway so during the staging only one driveway will be closed at one time.”

After work starts on Monday, the center, left and right turn lanes will be closed on southbound Frances Lane at Gateway Drive, Wisconsin Department of Transportation manager said Heather Sayler said.

“Traffic will still be able to go both ways; they will just be pushed over with some drums” into the northbound lane Sayler said.

Drivers will still have access to everything they need to get to, Sayler said, although they’ll be on gravel for a day or two before workers can a lower layer of asphalt back on the road.

“We are going to try to get in and out of here as quick as we can, so we are not doing too much to impede the business here,” Sayler said.

After that is done, traffic will switch to the other side.

“I don’t perceive any time that anybody will be out of access at all,” Sayler said. “There might be a bit of delay, but you guys will always have access during the project.”