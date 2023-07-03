Waupun – Smoking materials were found to be the cause of a fire that occurred on Saturday morning on Redwood Road in the town of Chester.

According to a press release from the Waupun Fire Department, Waupun Fire crews responded to W6922 Redwood Road at 7 a.m. for smoke that had filled an upstairs bedroom. First arriving crews made entry into the home and found a mattress and blanket that were smoldering in a bedroom. Firefighters removed the mattress from the home and it was extinguished outside. Crews were on scene for two hours working on fire suppression and overhaul.

No firefighters or individuals at the scene were hurt during the incident. Damage to the home was contained to smoke damage. The fire investigation suggests careless use of smoking materials as the cause of the fire.

Agencies assisting at this morning’s call included: fire departments from Alto, Beaver Dam, Brandon-Fairwater, Burnett, Fox Lake, and Fond du Lac County RIT District 4. Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Lifestar Ambulance, and Alliant Energy also responded to the scene. Fond du Lac County and Dodge County Dispatch Centers also assisted.