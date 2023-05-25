Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WAUPUN – A 16-unit, two story apartment building in Waupun was significantly damaged on Wednesday following a fire being reported on the second floor of the building.

According to a press release from Waupun Fire Chief BJ DeMaa, Waupun Fire crews responded to the Parkview Apartments, 1106 Rock Ave., on Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. for a report of a fire in a second floor apartment.

Upon arrival, fire had spread to a second apartment unit and to the eaves, stretching the length of the building. Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) Box 10-11 to the 3rd level was opened to bring in additional help from neighboring communities.

First arriving crews confirmed that everyone was out of the building and began suppression efforts outside the building before making entry into the building. Crews removed portions of the ceilings in four units due to fire spreading into the attic space. Crews had a majority of the fire knocked down in 45 minutes however remained on scene for over 3 hours checking for hot spots.

Integrity Investments, Inc., Brookfield, owns the building. The building sustained significant damage to two units and well as to portions of the roof’s structure. Four other units sustained damaged due to water and overhaul operations.

A Family Assistance Center was set up at the Waupun Senior Center this afternoon for the 22 residents. There are 19 individuals currently being assisted by the American Red Cross. Any residents of the apartment still needing help are encouraged to contact the Waupun Fire Department at 920-324-7910. It is unknown at this point how long the building will be closed.

There are no initial damage estimates at this time. As more assessments of the structure are completed, total damage estimates should become clearer. No firefighters or individuals at the scene were hurt during the incident. There was one cat that was taken for medical treatment. The fire investigation is ongoing but the fire appears to have originated on a second floor balcony.

The following departments and agencies provided assistance today: Alto FD, Beaver Dam FD, Brandon-Fairwater FD, Brownsville FD, Burnett FD, City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, Fox Lake FD, Horicon FD, Knowles FD, Lamartine FD, Oakfield FD, Ripon FD, Theresa FD, Town of Fond du Lac FD, a Rapid Intervention Team from RIT District 4, Lifestar Ambulance, Ripon Guardian Ambulance, Waupun First Responders, Waupun Police Department, Waupun Utilities, Alliant Energy, City Staff from Waupun City Hall, and the American Red Cross.

Close A Nativity was one of the many floats in the annual Waupun Holiday Parade held Friday night. The Waupun High School Marching Band performed at the Waupun Holiday Parade Friday night. WAUPUN HOLDS ANNUAL HOLIDAY PARADE The Waupun Holiday Parade was held Friday night in downtown Waupun. A Nativity was one of the many floats in the annual Waupun Holiday Parade held Friday night. The Waupun High School Marching Band performed at the Waupun Holiday Parade Friday night.