WAUPUN – Two teenagers were taken into custody on Saturday following an 8 mile pursuit that ended in Waupun.

According to a press release from the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center was notified on Saturday at about 6 p.m. by the Wisconsin State Patrol that there was a trooper in pursuit of a stolen vehicle that was entering Fond du Lac County on Hwy 41 southbound from Winnebago County. The vehicle was stolen by two suspects, aged 16 and 17, who stole the vehicle and fled Rawhide Ranch. The trooper stopped chasing the suspect vehicle just as they entered Fond du Lac County on Highway 41.

Waupaca County was able to ping the stolen vehicle’s location and a sergeant with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle on Highway TC near Highway M. The sergeant followed the vehicle westbound on CTH TC until other squad cars were in position. Once other deputies were in position, they attempted to box in the stolen vehicle in on CTH TC near Highway 49.The stolen vehicle was able to avoid the box-in maneuver and accelerated at a high rate of speed southbound on Highway 49 traveling towards Waupun. Deputies now pursued the vehicle. A Dodge County Deputy and two Waupun Police Officers were able to successfully deploy tire deflation devices on the stolen vehicle deflating all four tires. Just as the vehicle entered the city of Waupun, the driver of the vehicle lost control of the car. The vehicle ran off the roadway to the right and rear-ended another vehicle making the stolen vehicle disabled.

Both occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody cooperatively. Both subjects refused medical treatment on scene and both had no complaints of injuries.

The 17 year old was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail and is being held on new charges stemming from the pursuit. The 16 year old driver was transported to Fond du Lac County’s Juvenile Detention Center for his involvement as well.

The pursuit lasted approximately 8 miles. There were no injuries from the pursuit. The suspect vehicle and a bystander’s vehicle were damaged at the end of the pursuit. Assisting with the pursuit was Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Waupun Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.