Two individuals were able to get out of a two-story single-family accident safely while firefighters fought a fire that was taking over the home.

According to the press release from the Beaver Dam Fire Department, one of the residents in the home was able to exit the house quickly. A second resident who was upstairs and escaped the second-story window on the roof. Neighbors were able to safely get the man off the roof.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to a report of a porch fire at 214 East Third Street on Thursday at 7:26 p.m. When the fire department arrived, they fund the fire showing on the first and second floors. First due crews quickly deployed several hose lines and made entry to the structure. Firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions but were able to bring the fire under control within a half hour. Crews remained on scene for several hours to conduct overhaul operations and ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

Assisting on the scene was the Beaver Dam Police Department, Juneau Fire Department, Fox Lake Fire Department, Horicon Fire Department, and Alliant Energy. The Hustisford Fire Department and Watertown Fire Department staffed the Beaver Dam Fire Station for the duration of the event.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department would like to take this time to remind our citizens to always have a fire escape plan and two exits in case of an emergency.

