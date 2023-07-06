Triple the fun this weekend in Beaver Dam

A trio of celebrations will be energizing young and old this weekend with the Best Dam Fest, the Best Dam Music Fest and the 52nd annual A Day in the Park Craft Fair.

“This is such a great tradition and combining so many activities from lake events to a carnival, a craft fair, live music, food and beverage, and fireworks,” Beaver Dam City Administrator Nathan Thiel said. “The music lineup looks awesome. This will be our first year participating, and I know my family is looking forward to all the festivities.”

The city of Beaver Dam has adjusted several traffic patterns around Beaver Dam Fest:

Haskell Street and portions of W Maple Avenue and Water Street will be one way beginning westbound at Haskell from Madison Street

Front Street will be closed from Madison to Center Street

Center will be closed from Front to Ryan Cantafios Way

Mill Street and University Avenue will serve as the alternate route for the closure of Front and Center streets.

Best Dam Fest

The annual Best Dam Fest, which began in 2021, will be held on Saturday with events beginning with the Best Dam 2 Man Fishing Tournament Run at Waterworks Park beginning at 6 a.m. Events will continue in the morning including a learn-to-ski event, vendors and exhibits in Tahoe Park, a petting zoo, boozy brunch walk, face painting and the cardboard regatta.

The Dodge County Humane Society adoption event will begin at noon along with a martial arts obstacle course, DJ and 360 photo booth.

The UW Marching Band returns again this year for a performance.

“We are fortunate to again have the UW Band returning to Beaver Dam Fest,” said Mary Vogl-Rauscher, who helps to organize the event. “They will be at Tahoe Park performing at 1 p.m. Last year they were the biggest hit of the entire event.”

Vogl-Rauscher said there are over 40 vendors and food trucks that will be in Tahoe Park on Saturday. In addition, a magician, Beaverland Must-Ski Show, fishing tournament results, meat raffle, K-9 Yeti and pontoon rides will be going on at Tahoe.

The Spectacular Fireworks Display by Spectrum Pyrotechnics will be held at Tahoe Park at 9:30 p.m. The rain date is on Sunday.

The Carnival/Midway will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the tower parking lot.

More information can be found at bestdamfest.com.

Best Dam Music Fest

The Best Dam Music Festival is a two-day music festival event on Friday and Saturday.

"This is our third year helping celebrate Beaver Dam and everything that surrounds it," Lindsey Storm said from Stormy's Music Venue. "Music is our passion. It brings people together in the best and worst of times. It is something that people feel and transfers energy through each and every one of us."

Storm said that they jumped at the chance to work with The Thirsty Beaver, Riverfront Wine Bar and Ooga Brewing to create an event to spread that energy throughout Beaver Dam.

"This year there is music for all ears," Storm said. "So many genres and so many opportunities to see some amazing bands from all over. Bring a chair and just dance your shoes off. All are welcome. There will be plenty of beverages and food to go around."

Featured band line-up for 2023 at Stormy’s Music Venue Main Stage are: Whiskey Flats, Wheel House, The Toys, Buck Neck-ed w/Dakota Tamminga, Got Wisco?, Fool House. DJ inside of Stormy’s both nights.

Thirsty Beaver will be featuring Breaking Cadence & Benign Addiction and Ooga Brewing will be featuring Acoustic Grove & New Waves.

Craft Fair

The "grandfather" of all three events is the annual Day in the Park Craft Fair, which is in its 52nd year. Over 130 vendors will exhibit a variety of crafts including jewelry, seasonal artwork, soaps, lawn ornaments, and more from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Food and snack options will be available from the Beaver Dam Legion Auxiliary Members, CARE of Wisconsin, specialty popcorn and donut makers, and ever-popular homemade root beer floats.

A bouncy house and free twisted balloons will be available to children.

Live music will be performed in the band shell from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.