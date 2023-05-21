A trio of Dodge County schools ushered in the graduation season with students graduating from Horicon and Mayville School Districts as well as Wayland Academy.

Horicon’s graduation was the first to take place outside on Sword Field, which was built in 2022. The class of 58 students sat in the football field near the 40-yard line on Saturday, while family and friends watched from the bleachers.

Co-valedictorians Elaine Davis and Adriana Livieri and salutatorian Angelica Bushkie gave senior addresses.

“We have gone from that notorious class that teachers were warned about to young adults preparing for the next steps in our lives,” Livieri said. “Though we may not remember the classes and curriculum, tests and homework, drama and struggle, we will remember the little moments that made up life.”

Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam held its ceremony on Sunday with 42 students from 12 countries graduating this year. Wayland Head of School Jason Warnick presided over the ceremony, with remarks from several students, including class of 2023 valedictorian Lam “Albert” Ho of Vietnam, and salutatorians John “Jeb” Blossom of Fish Creek and Alanna Schuett of Beaver Dam, and Student Council president Emre Kocer of Istanbul, Turkey.

Tyri Schiek Centanni, Wayland class of 1971, was the commencement speaker.

Mayville High School also had its ceremony on Sunday. The class of 102 students heard speeches from salutatorian Zachary Derkowski and valedictorians Taylor Strelow, Blake Schaufnagel and Luke Neumeyer.

“While I reminisce about the past, it is hard to believe we came this far,” Neumeyer said.

Neumeyer said he started school when he was 3, when he was unable to speak. By kindergarten, Neumeyer said, most members of the graduating class were together. Their journey led them to Mayville High School.

“It is here where we started to find ourselves and our purpose in life,” Neumeyer said.

Mayville Superintendent Scott Sabol was not in attendance but sent a taped message to the seniors, as he was graduating at the same time after earning his doctorate degree at Cardinal Stritch University.

He said 51% of the graduates were going on to a four-year college, 10% to a technical college, 39% to an apprenticeship or workforce, and 2% are joining the military.

Sabol urged the students to embrace every opportunity given to them and to be resilient.

