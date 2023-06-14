A historic house in Beaver Dam, which was built for an industry leader more than a century ago, was demolished during a two-day period beginning on May 31, but not before its treasures were removed.

The Malleable Iron Range Company, known locally as Monarch Range, was founded by Silas McClure and A.C. Terrell in 1896 and moved to Beaver Dam is 1902. McClure’s home at 604 W. Third St. was built adjacent to Beaver Dam Lake in 1911. The site where the home previously stood, along with neighboring properties, is being incorporated into the new Monarch Lakeview development. Condominiums and single family homes overlooking Beaver Dam Lake will soon rise from the site, which was also once the location of the Lutheran Deaconess Hospital.

While there was a desire to save the McClure home, it became obvious that it would have to come down, WDS Construction executive vice president Denita Schreier said.

“Unfortunately, with the size of the home, it wasn’t feasible to relocate it to another site in Beaver Dam,” Schreier said. “Also, because of its age and deteriorating condition, it wasn’t feasible to restore it for the cost.”

Memorable items from the home were preserved

WDS Construction did see the value in the home and history, so they did what they could to allow components of the house to be saved. A former tenant in the house was among those able to repurpose a piece of the home prior to its demolition.

“I don’t know if he had etched in a couple of things of the block, but wanted to come back and see if he could capture and keep it, so he came in and took out all the pieces that had sentimental value,” WDS Senior Project Manager Adam Kidd said.

WDS did request photos to see photos of how the salvaged architectural components were reused.

Neighbors of the home also came over and retrieved hardware from the house, Kidd said. Others requested exterior windows in order to build a greenhouse. All of the appliances were removed for WDS Works, the philanthropic arm of WDS Construction, in order to provide them to non-profits in need.

“If a non-profit needs a washing machine or refrigerator, we have them sitting on standby,” Kidd said.

A refurbish/salvage company also came into the home and stripped the lumber and architectural components from the home interior, Kidd said.

“The stairs, the railings, the beams, the pocket doors, the stained-glass window,” were removed, Kidd said. “They came in and took all the nails out to package it together to have frame trim for every door. They took the toilets, showers, water heater. Pretty much everything in the house will see a new life.”

The Daily Citizen previously featured information about the house in the weekend home living section as part of a collection of interesting stories connected to homes in the area. The article for the weekend of Feb. 17-18 covered the McClure home.

According to the article, the frame and stucco home was built by McClure in 1911 and named Long View. McClure lived in the home with his wife Katherine and their two children until the mid 1920s. The home was then sold to the Zander family. However sometime in the late 1920s to early 1930s, the house was deeded to the Lutheran Deaconess Hospital, which at the time was located in the former Lamoreux mansion on LaCrosse Street. The hospital used the McClure home to house nurses for about a decade before renting it to others.

“We did our best to take anything that had any sort of meaning as well as the original lumber from the house,” Kidd said. “It is stripped and repurposed.”

The factory that McClure brought to Beaver Dam was known locally as Monarch Range and employed many people in the 1900s. Approximately 10,000 people resided in Beaver Dam in the early 1940s, and Monarch employed about 800 people at that time. The factory was located on the block where Beaver Dam Food Pride currently stands. In 1985, the company closed after declaring bankruptcy, and the factory building was accidently destroyed by fire in 1990.

The plot was later redeveloped, with Rechek’s Food Pride opening in May of 1996 and creating a new retail area in the city of Beaver Dam.

Redeveloping the land

A number of properties around and including the McClure site were parceled together for the project, according to Schreier.

“Right now, we have completed most of the site work for phase one,” Schreier said.

Phase 1 included installation of underground utilities, detention basins, the centerpiece, the waterfront and some of the grading. Kidd said the entire site is tiered to allow a view of the lake for the occupants of the homes, not just those closest to the water.

“For the next piece, we have partnered with T.R. McKenzie (out of Verona) to be our broker to sell the units,” Schreier said. “So we are building everything in stages as those units sell. We will begin construction in a stepping-stone phase and right now we are working to design the last component, which is a single level living product.”

The development will eventually have access from Fourth Street as well as Third and LaCrosse streets, Schreier said.

Ultimately, piers will be constructed so the residents will have access to the lake, Schreier added.

“It will be an active lakefront community,” Schreier said.

The project will benefit the city, increase the tax base, and bring additional tax revenue into the city.

“One thing we have heard over and over is that Beaver Dam is in need of more housing product and more new stock. We believe we will have that updated new stock that buyers are looking for,” Schreier said.