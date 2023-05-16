According to a press release from Fall River Fire Department Fire Chief Chad Jones, the fire department was dispatched to a home on Columbus-Fall River Road around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday for a report that smoke was coming from the house.

When firefighters arrived on the scene of the single-family home, they found smoke and flames coming from the house. The fire crews were able to knock down the fire from the outside before tackling the interior fire. The residence sustained smoke and fire damage. All occupants escaped the residence safely. No firefighters or individuals at the scene were hurt during the incident. The cause of the fire is undetermined.