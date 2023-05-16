TOWN OF FOUNTAIN PRAIRIE – A town of Fountain Prairie home is believed to be a total lost following a fire at the home on Sunday.
The popularity of portable electric machines have increased as energy bills have soared.
According to a press release from Fall River Fire Department Fire Chief Chad Jones, the fire department was dispatched to a home on Columbus-Fall River Road around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday for a report that smoke was coming from the house.
When firefighters arrived on the scene of the single-family home, they found smoke and flames coming from the house. The fire crews were able to knock down the fire from the outside before tackling the interior fire. The residence sustained smoke and fire damage. All occupants escaped the residence safely. No firefighters or individuals at the scene were hurt during the incident. The cause of the fire is undetermined.
The following departments assisted Fall River: Columbus, Doylestown, Rio, Poynette, Waterloo, Beaver Dam, Marshall, CLR, Sun Prairie, Maple Bluff, Cottage Grove, Fox Lake, Juneau, Arlington, Lifestar EMS, Rio EMS, Waterloo EMS, Sun Prairie EMS, Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia County High Department, Emergency Management and Adams-Columbia Electric.
Photos: Fall River falls to McDonell Central Catholic in Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal
Fall River senior Cullen Rauls tries to get past Chippewa Falls McDonell Central's Aidan Misfeldt during Friday morning's WIAA Division 5 state semifinal game at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Fall River's Matthew Miller dives for a loose ball on the floor during the first half of Friday's WIAA Division 5 state semifinal against McDonell Central Catholic.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Fall River's Matthew Miller holds onto the ball during the first half of Friday's WIAA Division 5 state semifinal against McDonell Central Catholic.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Fall River junior Shavlik Schultz shoots over McDonell Central's Eddie Mittermeyer.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Fall River's Shavlik Schultz drives to the hoop during the first half of Friday's WIAA Division 5 state semifinal against McDonell Central Catholic.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
The Fall River bench cheers during Friday morning's WIAA Division 5 state semifinal game against Chippewa Falls McDonell Central at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Fall River junior Ceegan Rauls drives to the basket during Friday morning's WIAA Division 5 state semifinal game against Chippewa Falls McDonell Central at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Fall River senior Cullen Rauls fires a 3-pointer during Friday morning's WIAA Division 5 state semifinal game against Chippewa Falls McDonell Central at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Fall River senior Cullen Rauls brings the ball up court during Friday morning's WIAA Division 5 state semifinal game against Chippewa Falls McDonell Central at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
A section of Fall River fans cheer during the final moments of Friday morning's WIAA Division 5 state semifinal game against Chippewa Falls McDonell Central at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Fall River senior Matthew Miller drives towards the basket during Friday morning's WIAA Division 5 state semifinal game against Chippewa Falls McDonell Central at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Fall River coach Arnie Oelke looks on during Friday morning's WIAA Division 5 state semifinal game against Chippewa Falls McDonell Central at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Fall River sophomore Zack Osterhaus looks to turn the corner on a drive to the basket during Friday morning's WIAA Division 5 state semifinal game against Chippewa Falls McDonell Central at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Fall River junior Shavlik Schultz looks to drive past Chippewa Falls McDonell Central's Eddie Mittermeyer during Friday morning's WIAA Division 5 state semifinal game at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Fall River senior Colin Vieth looks for an open teammate to pass to during Friday morning's WIAA Division 5 state semifinal game against Chippewa Falls McDonell Central at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Fall River's Zack Osterhaus attempts a shot during Friday's WIAA Division 5 state semifinal.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Fall River's Matthew Miller looks for open space during the first half of Friday's WIAA Division 5 state semifinal.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Paul Osterhaus, left, watches the Division 5 semifinal between Fall River and McDonell Central Catholic.
MARK MCMULLEN, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Fall River's Colin Vieth falls down on a fast break during the first half of Friday's WIAA Divison 5 state semifinal game.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Fall River's Cullen Rauls drives during the first half of a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal.
MARK MCMULLEN, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Fall River's Shavlik Schultz attempts a shot during the first half of Friday's WIAA Division 5 state semifinal against McDonell Central Catholic.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Fall River's Ceegan Rauls takes a shot during the first half of Friday's WIAA Division 5 state semifinal.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Fall River's Ceegan Rauls drives to the hoop during the first half of Friday's WIAA Division 5 state semifinal.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Fall River's Cullen Rauls loses the ball during the first half of Friday's WIAA Division 5 state semifinal.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Fall River's Arnie Oelke and the Pirates' bench look on the floor during Friday's WIAA Division 5 state semifinal.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Fall River's Matthew Miller passes the ball during the first half of Friday's WIAA Division 5 state semifinal.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
The Fall River band played during the WIAA Division 5 state semifinal on Friday.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Fall River's Zack Osterhaus attempts a shot during Friday's WIAA Division 5 state semifinal.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or call 920-356-6760
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!