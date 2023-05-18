TOWN OF CLYMAN – The CLR Fire & Rescue Department responded to a fully engulfed garage fire on Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. at W7430 Highway 16/60.

According to the CLR Fire & Rescue press release, the property owner confirmed that there were animals in the structure. The first arriving crews deployed an 1 ¾” and 2 ½” hose lines to the front of the structure, one to attack the fire and the other to protect surrounding exposures. Rural water operations were set up and tenders shuttled water from the village of Clyman.

The structure was deemed a total loss and the nearby house had damage to the siding. At the time of clearing the scene, firefighters believed that the animals had escaped and were alive. Crews remained on scene for just over two hours for extinguishment and overhaul.

The CLR Fire & Rescue was assisted by Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, DECERT, Dodge County Communication Center, Watertown Fire Department, Juneau Fire Department, Hustisford Fire Department, Lebanon Fire Department, Beaver Dam Fire Department and Waterloo Fire Department.

No residents were displaced and no one was injured, according to the press release. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

