The Beaver Dam Splash Pad in Swan Park was officially welcomed into the city’s oldest park on Wednesday night with a grand opening ceremony.

“This has been such a wonderful asset, and we are excited that this transformation has taken place in Swan Park,” Beaver Dam City Administrator Nathan Thiel said.

The splash pad replaces the 50-year-old wading pool after the pool was deemed unfit for renovation. It's one of many changes in the park over the last few years.

Sponsors and community partners have been instrumental in making improvements at the park, Thiel said.

“Had we not had the partnerships and the sponsors that we did, this would not be here,” Thiel said. “As we move forward to phases three and four in this park it will be critical still for sponsors and partners will continue to give support.”

The project started in 2019 with a series of community discussions and surveys to learn what people would like to see in the park, Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen said.

“The whole park has a plan for it and revitalizing this in our community," Glewen said. "It builds on the history of the Native Americans who would come here and meet. This would be their place to find the healing waters that were here, and then Dr. Swan came along and he actually took that a little bit and started a business through healing waters.”

Historical markers have been added to the park as well and were coordinated by Patrick Lutz and the Dodge County Historical Society, Glewen said.

Lutz his wife, Diane, and Tom and Judy Heffron started the Swan Park fund, and the city identified three priorities for improvements: the lagoons, the pool and the walkways, Glewen said.

“The sidewalks for safety, the ponds our living waters, and of course the splash pad and thinking about children and our future and accessibility for all in a splash pad,” Glewen said.

All the improvements cost around $2 million. The city received an $855,000 stewardship grant and just over $200,000 in donations specifically for this year’s improvements, including the splash pad features. The city is continuing to accept donations to support the project.

The three largest donations were $200,000 from National Exchange Bank for the walkways; $100,000 from Fred Schwertfeger Sr.; and $100,000 from the Neuman family for the splash pad.

The water is treated and reused, Glewen said which helps conserve resources.

The next phase is the sidewalks but the next phase is really up to the community and the city council, Glewen said.

“The plan is in place,” Glewen said. “We have needs in the basketball hoops, the playground as well as the bandshell seating area, so we hope that your continued excitement will build that, and we will continue to see this revitalization happen.”

