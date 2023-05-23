The annual Beaver Dam Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on Monday at Oakwood Cemetery beginning at 10:15 a.m.

“We will be honoring our past and present veterans who have served or are now serving in order to preserve our country’s freedom,” said committee chair Lois Levenhagen, from the American Legion Auxiliary.

The Memorial Service will be held at the Veteran’s Memorial Park starting at 10:15 a.m., located in the Oakwood Cemetery on Hwy 33/151. The American Legion of Beaver Dam is sponsoring this year’s ceremony.

The service will include the reading of the names of Veterans who have passed away in the past year. During the Memorial Service at the cemetery, some park benches will be available for seating but do bring lawn chairs and blankets for additional seating.

The Memorial Service will be broadcasted and live-streamed on WBEV/Daily Dodge for those who cannot attend in person.

The Beaver Dam High School Marching Band and St. Katharine Drexel Marching Band will be providing the music for the service.

Weather permitting there will be a flyover during the reading of the deceased veterans' names.

“We are honored to have retired Brigadier General Robyn J Blader. She was the Assistant Adjutant General for Readiness and Training for the Wisconsin Army National Guard and graduated from Wautoma High School in Wautoma,” Levenhagen said.

In the case of inclement weather, listen to WBEV-AM/FM between 8-8:30 a.m. At that time the Memorial Service will be held in the Veterans Center, 300 Beichl Ave. starting at 10:30 am. Everyone is invited to attend and participate.

For any questions call, Chuck Staab 920-887-8247 or Lois Levenhagen 920-887-0642.

