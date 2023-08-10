JUNEAU — A 48-year-old former Reeseville man was found guilty by a jury Wednesday of three felony charges related to sexually assaulting two boys while living in the village prior to 2021.

Terry Gould’s crimes include repeated sexual assault of the same child. Gould faces up to 25 years in prison on each felony count against him, plus an additional 15 years of extended supervision.

Gould, who currently lives in Fitchburg, also had his bail revoked by Dodge County Judge Kristine Snow.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, the boys’ mother contacted authorities on Oct. 17, 2021, after being told by one of them about the abuse that allegedly happened years prior.

Both boys are now in their teens, but one of the boys said that the abuse began as early as he remembered. One of the boys confronted Gould, who allegedly threatened to take his own life if they told on him.

Gould's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18.